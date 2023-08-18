Britney Spears refuses to address Sam Asghari split, shares cryptic post

Britney Spears shows no sign of slowing down her life or social media post her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari. While the Grammy winner is yet to address the breakup online, she did share two cryptic Instagram posts on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The ex-couple began dating in 2016 and wed in June 2022.

In her first post, the singer zoomed in on an artwork of a sleeping woman. She captioned the video, “Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed 🙈!!!”

In the second post made on the same day, she went on to show a black-and-white drawing, writing, “How do you read this ??? It’s interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!!"

“They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!!” the dancer continued. “Wise birds know who they are 🧠🧠🧠 !!!,” continued the dancer.

The 41-year-old singer had previously disabled the comments under her posts. Her last post was made on Wednesday when she indicated “buying a horse.”

Considering her split, it was Sam Asghari who announced the decision on Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” added the fitness trainer.

He ended the post by asking "everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

Filing for the divorce, Sam listed their date of separation as July 28, 2023. The Family Business actor has apparently also threatened Britney of exposing her secrets if she disagrees to negotiate the concessions beyond their prenup- a blame which his rep has denied.

