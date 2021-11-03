Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Britney Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari on hold due amid pending conservatorship ruling: report
music

Britney Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari on hold due amid pending conservatorship ruling: report

Britney Spears is unable to proceed with her wedding plans with Sam Asghari due to the pending conservatorship ruling. As per TMZ, their house hunting has also been put on hold.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged recently.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Singer Britney Spears, who got engaged to Sam Asghari recently, has not been able to plan her wedding due to the pending conservatorship ruling. According to a report by TMZ, its sources said that Britney and Sam have not been able to proceed with their marriage as well as plans for buying a new house together because of the impending court hearing.

Britney Spears has been living under a court-approved conservatorship that her father Jamie Spears spearheaded in 2008 after the singer had mental health issues. A judge suspended Jamie as conservator of his daughter's finances in late September this year and is set to consider whether to end the entire arrangement at a hearing on November 12.

As per the TMZ report, the ending of the conservatorship depends on the judge, on whether he orders a mental evaluation. Earlier, Britney and Jamie had asked the judge to end the conservatorship without such an evaluation.

In September this year, Jamie reversed his longstanding position and said he supported ending the conservatorship, which his daughter has called humiliating and abusive. Following that, Britney last month opened up about her fears and concerns regarding her life post her 13-year conservatorship.

RELATED STORIES

A part of her long Instagram post read, "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in ... and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end ... and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me."

The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. She was also married to backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. Britney shares sons Jayden James (15) and Sean Preston (16) with Kevin.

Also Read | Britney Spears clarifies after deleting Instagram account, says she is celebrating engagement with Sam Asghari

Britney recently revealed that she is writing a book about a ghost stuck in limbo. The plot of the novel-in-progress has prompted comparisons to her life under a conservatorship.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
britney spears britney spears songs britney spears pics
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ARMY 'beyond proud' of Jimin's name featuring in Eternals end credits

5

Bollywood stars' Diwali through the years. See pics

Here's why Bappi Lahiri got gold tea set on Dhanteras

'I will marry BTS': V leaves RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP