BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo date, time, tickets, live stream: Where and how to watch K-pop concert online

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will host their upcoming Muster, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, on June 13 and 14. Here's how you can buy tickets to the K-pop live-streaming event.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:03 AM IST
BTS, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, will host a two-day live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on June 13 and 14.

BTS will host a two-day online live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo this weekend. The BTS event will feature RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performing to their hit track while interacting with their fans digitally.

The Muster, which means an assembly of the troops, will mark the end of BTS' eighth-anniversary celebrations, known as BTS Festa. BTS made its musical debut on June 12, 2013.

Through their eight-year journey, BTS has hosted five Musters to date. BTS' sixth Muster was slated to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's Muster revolves around the theme of Sowoozoo, the Korean title of their hit song Mikrokosmos. Here are all the details you need to know to prepare for Muster.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo date:

Muster is set to take place on June 13 and 14. While the first day of the event could feature the group's popular Korean tracks and performances, the second -- titled World Tour Version -- is said to include some of BTS’ foreign-language songs. The Korean pop group has released two English songs so far and has released Japanese albums as well.

The poster of BTS' upcoming live-streaming event, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo,

Where and how to buy BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo tickets:

The tickets have been made available on Weverse Shop. Fans without a BTS Global Official Fanclub ARMY Membership would have to shell $46.10 USD, which is approximately 3370, for a single-day pass. For those interested in attending both days, the passes cost $83.70, which is approximately 6110.

Fans with membership have more options to pick from. The HD multi-view, per day, costs $46.10 USD. The two-day pass with the multi-view option costs $83.70. They can also choose a pass that offers a 4K single-view and an HD multi-view at the price of $55.30, approximately 4040.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo live stream:

Once you've purchased your ticket, you can live stream BTS’ 2021 Muster on the streaming platform VenewLive.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo set list:

Although BTS hasn't released a set list, members have been dropping numerous hints. Fans believe that the group would perform songs such as Fire, Dis-ease and Mikrokosmos among many other songs.

Also read: BTS: Suga once sent a text to an Indian man delivering his food in South Korea, here's what it said

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo time:

The live event will begin at 6:30 pm KST on both days. Here's a country-wise breakdown:

India: 3:00 pm IST

The US: 5:30 am ET

Canada: 5:30 am (in Ottawa)

The UK: 10:30 am BST

Brazil: 6:30 BRT

UAE: 1:30 pm

Australia: 7:30 pm

Singapore: 5:30 pm SGT

Philippines: 5:30 pm

Russia: 12:30 pm

China: 5:30 pm

Italy: 11:30 am

France: 11:30 am

Denmark: 11:30 am

Mexico: 4:30 am

