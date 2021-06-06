Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook include Grammys 2022 as their goals
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook at the Grammys 2021.(Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook at the Grammys 2021.(Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook include Grammys 2022 as their goals

  • BTS members continue to keep the Grammys dream alive and hint that they are eyeing the awards show next year. The group was nominated this year but lost it to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:00 AM IST

BTS was nominated for their first Grammy this year for their song Dynamite. However, the group lost the award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me. Despite the loss, BTS members haven't lost their hopes of bringing home the award. In a recent interview, BTS member J-Hope said that winning the Grammys is one of the group's goals in the coming year.

Speaking with a leading Indian television channel, J-Hope was asked about the group's next goal. The rapper said, "We reached where we are now with all these dreams that we had. But I think at the core, we were just doing our thing, enjoying what we do, and everything aligned like destiny. So from here, rather than setting a specific goal, if we keep our work and do our best, I'm sure good things will follow. And also, the GRAMMYs next year would be one of our goals too. We want to keep inspiring people with our music and performances."

Following the loss at the Grammys earlier this year, BTS had assured their fans that they would work harder for Grammys. They hosted a live session in which they addressed the fandom. "We started from nothing, we can make it again with you guys. We should keep knocking on the door," Jimin had said. "Thank you for watching in a late hour, oh my dark circles, it's an honour to perform on this award, we will keep working hard to show great stages! Love you," J-Hope had added during their session.

A few months after, BTS released their new track Butter. The group's second all-English track has already topped musical charts and breaking records.

Also read: BTS leader RM thanks Indian fans for raising Covid-19 relief funds, hopes to visit India soon

Ahead of its release, BTS member Suga had said that they are striving for the Grammy yet again. “Of course, we would like to win a Grammy. That’s still valid and we are aiming to work for it once again with ‘Butter,’ and hoping for good results,” Suga said in a news conference in Seoul, as reported by Reuters.

bts grammy award

