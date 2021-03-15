IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Watch BTS react to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, J-Hope reveals RM's superstitious act before ceremony
BTS shared a video of the moment they lost the Grammy award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
BTS shared a video of the moment they lost the Grammy award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
music

Watch BTS react to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, J-Hope reveals RM's superstitious act before ceremony

  • BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:37 PM IST

BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammys this year. However, their solo nomination did not win. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the golden trophy for their collaboration, Rain On Me. Following the announcement of their loss, BTS has been extremely active on social media, attempting to cheer the disappointed fandom, formally known as the ARMY.

They took various platforms like Weverse, Twitter and also hosted a short VLive where they interacted with the fans and assured them they would work harder in the coming year. Singer Jin took to Weverse and wrote, "Army saranghae i love you." Rapper J-Hope followed the same and wrote, "Army saranghae i love you."

Suga said, "Let's run/work even harder this year!" BTS fan Claire pointed out that the rapper has used, "(The) expression that means something like 'let's make this year a better one!'" BTS leader RM said, "army is the best !!!!" Jungkook wrote, "Thank you all for being together with us in each and every moment, and... i will be sure to give back to you all of the love and messages of support you’ve given/sent us," as translated by fans, before sharing a selfie.

BTS singer Jungkook shared a selfie on Weverse.
BTS singer Jungkook shared a selfie on Weverse.

Also Read: BTS singer Jin once interviewed V on Grammys red carpet after latter couldn't give his speech, watch video

Jimin took to Twitter and shared a selfie from the Grammy night and said, "Everyone, you’ve worked hard staying all this time to be together with us! Thank you for cheering us on, and it’s thanks to you all that we’ve been able to have this unimaginably special experience. I want to thank you, truly, and I’m happy, ARMY ! I love you."

After the ceremony ended, BTS hosted a VLive which lasted about 20 minutes. As translated by Twitter handle ARMY Salon, during the chat, J-Hope revealed that he took a pre-ceremony nap while Suga confessed he had passed out. Speaking about their Dynamite performance, Jin revealed that the group took many takes. V revealed that ahead of the winner announcement of their category, the internet connection weakened, and Jin thought they were being pranked.

J-Hope went on to reveal that RM turned superstitious ahead of the ceremony. "Namjoon tried to free stand a water bottle saying 'if i succeed, we will win' but he kept failing," he revealed. The members quickly wrapped up the chat by thanking the fans for supporting them, staying up with them through the night for the awards ceremony and for watching them perform.

"We started from nothing, we can make it again with you guys . We should keep knocking on the door," Jimin said. "Thank you for watching in a late hour, oh my dark circles, it's an honour to perform on this award, we will keep working hard to show great stages! Love you," J-Hope added.

"Im happy whenever we do award shows because it also shows ARMYs that we are making something together. Member said this stage will stay forever," Jin said. "We will work hard so that we can come back to Grammys next year. So ARMYs, please help us one more time!" V chipped in. "We charted high on rising star, ARMYs are the best, we will be the artist who repay to your love. Lets make many memories, love you!" Jungkook said. "No worries, we did it! Cheers! (Kor) This is an amazing achievement, self pat and its good to have a goal, let's keep working! Love u," RM assured.

After their chat, they left the fandom in an emotional mess by sharing their reaction to the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance winner. The group, anticipating the winner's name, was evidently disappointed in the video but they managed to gather themselves and celebrate Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's win.

BTS made history at the Grammys this year despite the loss. The K-pop group became the first Korean act to have been nominated and perform solo at the awards show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
bts grammys 2021 grammys lady gaga ariana grande

Related Stories

Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
music

Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Beyonce accepts the award for best R&amp;B performance for Black Parade at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for Black Parade at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
music

Beyoncé sets new record for women at the Grammys with 28 wins

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Beyonce became the woman with the most Grammy wins of all time on Monday's Grammy Awards ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Beyonce (L) and Megan Thee Stallion accepting the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14. Beyonce added 4 wins at the event, taking her career haul to 28 Grammys. She broke the record set by veteran singer Alison Krauss and trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.(Chris Pizzello/AP)
Beyonce (L) and Megan Thee Stallion accepting the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14. Beyonce added 4 wins at the event, taking her career haul to 28 Grammys. She broke the record set by veteran singer Alison Krauss and trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys.(Chris Pizzello/AP)
music

Photos: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish break records at Grammy 2021

By HT Correspondent | Agencies
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • The Grammy Awards, considered to be music's biggest event, has often been criticized for sidelining female artistes in top categories, but the 2021 edition of the star-studded event, featuring some of the biggest names from the music industry, turned out be a departure from that as Beyonce became the most awarded female artiste in Grammy history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2021.
Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award at the Grammys 2021.
music

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Taylor Swift won the Best Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS shared a video of the moment they lost the Grammy award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
BTS shared a video of the moment they lost the Grammy award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.
music

BTS reacts to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
music

Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beyonce accepts the award for best R&amp;B performance for Black Parade at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for Black Parade at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
music

Beyoncé sets new record for women at the Grammys with 28 wins

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Beyonce became the woman with the most Grammy wins of all time on Monday's Grammy Awards ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
music

Grammys 2021: From Billie Eilish to Kanye West, complete list of winners

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion have all emerged winners at this year's socially distanced ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.
music

Grammy Awards red carpet: Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • Grammy Awards 2021 red carpet: Music stars such as Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Thee Stallion and many others brought their fashion A-game to the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Rap Performance award for Savage (with Beyonce) at the ceremony.(AFP)
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best Rap Performance award for Savage (with Beyonce) at the ceremony.(AFP)
music

Grammy Awards: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion won the best new artist trophy at socially-distanced ceremony on Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V at the Grammys in 2020.
BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V at the Grammys in 2020.
music

When BTS' Jin interviewed V at Grammys because he couldn't give his speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Ahead of BTS' performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards, here's a look at the time Jin doubled up as a reporter for V when he couldn't deliver his message for the fandom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
BTS and Harry Styles among those performing at Grammys this year.
music

Grammys 2021 Time, Livestream: How to watch BTS, Harry Styles' performances

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:34 PM IST
  • BTS, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more are set to perform at Grammys 2021. Here's how you can livestream the performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine -- despite not releasing an album in the past year -- while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa both nabbed six nods for their records dropped during quarantine.(AFP)
Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine -- despite not releasing an album in the past year -- while Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa both nabbed six nods for their records dropped during quarantine.(AFP)
music

Grammy Awards 2021: Key nominees in the biggest categories

AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • The biggest stars in the world of music will honoured on Sunday night's Grammy Awards. In fray are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and many others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poorvi Nathani ‘Jade’ performing at Lebua Scara Estate (Sourced photo)
Poorvi Nathani ‘Jade’ performing at Lebua Scara Estate (Sourced photo)
music

A musical garnish to delicacies

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Food and music make a deadly combo! Bonding over food and music has always co-existed and restaurants are pairing them to regain ground lost during the peak of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS set the stage on fire with their song Dynamite at Music On A Mission.
BTS set the stage on fire with their song Dynamite at Music On A Mission.
music

Video: BTS performs Dynamite at Music On A Mission with Jungkook on the drums

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • BTS brought the house down with their song Dynamite during the Music On A Mission virtual event ahead of their performance at the Grammys on March 14. Fans couldn't get over blue-hair Jungkook, who took his seat on the drums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has sung singles such as Nai Jaana and Laung Gawacha.
Singer Neha Bhasin has sung singles such as Nai Jaana and Laung Gawacha.
music

Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST
She started her career as a pop singer with the band Viva, which eventually split up, and thus began her stint in playback singing for Hindi films
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas talks about how Priyanka Chopra influence his album.
Nick Jonas talks about how Priyanka Chopra influence his album.
music

Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra referred to a song he originally titled Glow, as Sexual, to a point that he decided to change the title to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP