Watch BTS react to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, J-Hope reveals RM's superstitious act before ceremony
- BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammys this year. However, their solo nomination did not win. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the golden trophy for their collaboration, Rain On Me. Following the announcement of their loss, BTS has been extremely active on social media, attempting to cheer the disappointed fandom, formally known as the ARMY.
They took various platforms like Weverse, Twitter and also hosted a short VLive where they interacted with the fans and assured them they would work harder in the coming year. Singer Jin took to Weverse and wrote, "Army saranghae i love you." Rapper J-Hope followed the same and wrote, "Army saranghae i love you."
Suga said, "Let's run/work even harder this year!" BTS fan Claire pointed out that the rapper has used, "(The) expression that means something like 'let's make this year a better one!'" BTS leader RM said, "army is the best !!!!" Jungkook wrote, "Thank you all for being together with us in each and every moment, and... i will be sure to give back to you all of the love and messages of support you’ve given/sent us," as translated by fans, before sharing a selfie.
Also Read: BTS singer Jin once interviewed V on Grammys red carpet after latter couldn't give his speech, watch video
Jimin took to Twitter and shared a selfie from the Grammy night and said, "Everyone, you’ve worked hard staying all this time to be together with us! Thank you for cheering us on, and it’s thanks to you all that we’ve been able to have this unimaginably special experience. I want to thank you, truly, and I’m happy, ARMY ! I love you."
After the ceremony ended, BTS hosted a VLive which lasted about 20 minutes. As translated by Twitter handle ARMY Salon, during the chat, J-Hope revealed that he took a pre-ceremony nap while Suga confessed he had passed out. Speaking about their Dynamite performance, Jin revealed that the group took many takes. V revealed that ahead of the winner announcement of their category, the internet connection weakened, and Jin thought they were being pranked.
J-Hope went on to reveal that RM turned superstitious ahead of the ceremony. "Namjoon tried to free stand a water bottle saying 'if i succeed, we will win' but he kept failing," he revealed. The members quickly wrapped up the chat by thanking the fans for supporting them, staying up with them through the night for the awards ceremony and for watching them perform.
"We started from nothing, we can make it again with you guys . We should keep knocking on the door," Jimin said. "Thank you for watching in a late hour, oh my dark circles, it's an honour to perform on this award, we will keep working hard to show great stages! Love you," J-Hope added.
"Im happy whenever we do award shows because it also shows ARMYs that we are making something together. Member said this stage will stay forever," Jin said. "We will work hard so that we can come back to Grammys next year. So ARMYs, please help us one more time!" V chipped in. "We charted high on rising star, ARMYs are the best, we will be the artist who repay to your love. Lets make many memories, love you!" Jungkook said. "No worries, we did it! Cheers! (Kor) This is an amazing achievement, self pat and its good to have a goal, let's keep working! Love u," RM assured.
After their chat, they left the fandom in an emotional mess by sharing their reaction to the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance winner. The group, anticipating the winner's name, was evidently disappointed in the video but they managed to gather themselves and celebrate Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's win.
BTS made history at the Grammys this year despite the loss. The K-pop group became the first Korean act to have been nominated and perform solo at the awards show.
