Grammy Awards 2021: From Billie Eilish to Kanye West, a complete list of winners
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions and albums across 84 categories.
Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.
Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Here is a full list of winners:
— Record of the year: "Everything I Wanted,'' Billie Eilish
— Album of the year: "folklore," Taylor Swift
— Best R&B performance: "Black Parade,'' Beyoncé
— Best pop vocal album: “Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
— Best rap song: "Savage,'' Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé
— Song of the year (songwriter's award): "I Can't Breathe,'' H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas
— Best pop solo performance: “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
— Best country album: “Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert
— Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion
— Best traditional pop vocal album: “American Standard,” James Taylor
— Best dance/electronic album: “Bubba,” Kaytranada
— Best rock album: “The New Abnormal,” the Strokes.
— Best alternative music album: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
— Best progressive R&B album: “It Is What It Is,” Thundercat.
— Best R&B album: “Bigger Love,” John Legend
— Best rap album: “King’s Disease,” Nas
— Best jazz vocal album: “Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
— Best jazz instrumental album: “Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
— Best gospel album: “Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton
— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West.
— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez
— Best reggae album: “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals
— Best spoken word album: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow
— Best comedy album: “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Jojo Rabbit.”
— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Joker”
— Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.
— Best music video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé with Blue Ivy
— Best music film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt
Photos: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish break records at Grammy 2021
- The Grammy Awards, considered to be music's biggest event, has often been criticized for sidelining female artistes in top categories, but the 2021 edition of the star-studded event, featuring some of the biggest names from the music industry, turned out be a departure from that as Beyonce became the most awarded female artiste in Grammy history.
Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch
- Taylor Swift won the Best Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
BTS reacts to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, watch
- BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, see pic
- Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.
Beyoncé sets new record for women at the Grammys with 28 wins
Grammy Awards red carpet: Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo led the fashion march
- Grammy Awards 2021 red carpet: Music stars such as Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Thee Stallion and many others brought their fashion A-game to the ceremony.
Grammy Awards: Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist
When BTS' Jin interviewed V at Grammys because he couldn't give his speech
- Ahead of BTS' performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards, here's a look at the time Jin doubled up as a reporter for V when he couldn't deliver his message for the fandom.
Grammys 2021 Time, Livestream: How to watch BTS, Harry Styles' performances
- BTS, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more are set to perform at Grammys 2021. Here's how you can livestream the performances.
Grammy Awards 2021: Key nominees in the biggest categories
- The biggest stars in the world of music will honoured on Sunday night's Grammy Awards. In fray are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and many others.
A musical garnish to delicacies
Video: BTS performs Dynamite at Music On A Mission with Jungkook on the drums
- BTS brought the house down with their song Dynamite during the Music On A Mission virtual event ahead of their performance at the Grammys on March 14. Fans couldn't get over blue-hair Jungkook, who took his seat on the drums.
Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai
Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute
- Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra referred to a song he originally titled Glow, as Sexual, to a point that he decided to change the title to it.
