Billie Eilish at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Grammy Awards 2021: From Billie Eilish to Kanye West, a complete list of winners

Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion have all emerged winners at this year's socially distanced ceremony.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:08 AM IST

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Here is a full list of winners:

— Record of the year: "Everything I Wanted,'' Billie Eilish

— Album of the year: "folklore," Taylor Swift

— Best R&B performance: "Black Parade,'' Beyoncé

— Best pop vocal album: “Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

— Best rap song: "Savage,'' Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé

— Song of the year (songwriter's award): "I Can't Breathe,'' H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas

— Best pop solo performance: “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

— Best country album: “Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

— Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “American Standard,” James Taylor

— Best dance/electronic album: “Bubba,” Kaytranada

— Best rock album: “The New Abnormal,” the Strokes.

— Best alternative music album: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple

— Best progressive R&B album: “It Is What It Is,” Thundercat.

— Best R&B album: “Bigger Love,” John Legend

— Best rap album: “King’s Disease,” Nas

— Best jazz vocal album: “Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

— Best jazz instrumental album: “Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

— Best gospel album: “Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton

— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West.

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez

— Best reggae album: “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals

— Best spoken word album: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow

— Best comedy album: “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Jojo Rabbit.”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Joker”

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.

— Best music video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé with Blue Ivy

— Best music film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

