BTS members feature in a behind-the-scene clip from their song Dynamite.
BTS member J-Hope finds V's Dynamite choreography difficult while Suga, Jimin and Jungkook goof around. Watch

  • A new Bangtan Bomb video showed RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook coming up with their own choreography for Dynamite.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 04:45 PM IST

A new Bangtan Bomb was dropped on Saturday featuring BTS members from the sets of their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. The song, which released in August 2020 and broke several records, was the K-pop group's first all-English track. A portion of the song was choreographed by the members themselves.

In the new video, the septet was divided into three sub-units. While Suga joined Jimin and Jungkook, RM and Jin teamed up while the dance leader J-Hope was paired with V. The short clip showed how the members came up with different dance steps for the video.

Also Read: BTS' J-Hope almost faints, RM short of breath and Jungkook sings Savage Love while recording BTS Week performances

Dynamite shattered several records following its release. The song became BTS' first song to have debuted on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. It went on to top Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S chart as well. Earlier this week, BTS made history with the song again, becoming the longest-charting Korean artist on the Hot 100, by holding a position for 32 weeks. The previous record was held by Psy's famous single Gangnam Style, which stood on the chart for 31 weeks.

The group performed the song on several occasions. This includes the Grammys which took place a few weeks ago. The song also helped the group bag their first Grammy nomination.

Apart from breaking records, BTS also made headlines recently after they expressed their stand on the anti-Asian attacks. Taking to Twitter, they issued a statement that read, "What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message. But what our voice must convey is clear." They added, "You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

