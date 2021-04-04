IND USA
BTS' J-Hope almost faints, RM short of breath and Jungkook sings Savage Love while recording BTS Week performances
BTS members J-Hope, RM and Jungkook from the making of the group's BTS Week performances.
BTS' J-Hope almost faints, RM short of breath and Jungkook sings Savage Love while recording BTS Week performances

  • A new Bangtan Episode was released on YouTube on Sunday, showcasing the behind-the-scenes of each performance featured during BTS Week.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 05:48 PM IST

Back in September 2020, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook delivered five performances as a part of the BTS Week, aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Now, in a new Bangtan Episode released on Sunday, the group took fans through the behind-the-scenes of each performance.

As a part of the show, BTS performed their songs Home, Idol, Mikrokosmos, Dynamite and Black Swan. The performances were pre-recorded and shot at various locations. The video began on the sets of their Home performance. Fans learned the dynamics behind the rotating room, which featured in it. While Suga was waiting for his turn to film, Jungkook was heard singing Savage Love in the background.

The members then shifted to Gyeongbokgung Palace where they shot Idol. The members sported the Hanboks for the shoot. By the end of the shoot, the members were drained, with Jungkook noticing that J-Hope looked like he almost fainted on the stage. Jungkook was also pushing himself to his limits in an attempt to deliver a memorable performance.

The group then shot Mikrokosmos and were goofing around with the floodlights on the location. The members then moved indoors, where they were shooting Dynamite in a skating rink. After they finished their recording, RM and Jin flaunted their skating skills, leaving fellow members in awe.

For their final BTS Week performance, members dressed in black and reached a stage set up to perform Black Swan. Ahead of the shoot, Jungkook explained that since his hair was at a stage where it needed to grow more but couldn't be left dangling either, he tied it up into a man-bun. He felt that the hairstyle blended in with the look of the song.

Dance leader J-Hope was also seen perfecting the formations and helping Jin polish the choreography before they recorded the song. After the performance ended, an exhausted RM was seen catching his breath and letting the group members take the lead while he stood aside and supported them.

It was during the recording of these performances that BTS made headlines for topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song Dynamite. The song went on to receive a Grammy nomination.

