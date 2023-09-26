BTS' agency to share RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's military enlistment plans

BTS singers RM, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook's military enlistment dates might come out sooner than BTS ARMY thinks! As per the latest reports, BTS' agency HYBE briefly commented about the members' upcoming enlistment dates, which will be out by the end of 2023. Currently, Suga, J-Hope and Jin are serving in the military. Also read: Jungkook surprises BTS ARMY as he announces new song 3D at New York festival, chats with Jin about military service

HYBE on BTS contract renewable

BTS' V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope in a photo.

In a new statement, as quoted by Koreaboo, HYBE confirmed that all seven members of BTS have now renewed their contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC, as they had informed that they would be renewing their contracts. They said, “All of BTS have completed their second contract renewals.”

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's military enlistment

“The members who are currently serving in the military (Suga, J-Hope, Jin) will complete their military service in 2025, and their new contracts will begin then,” the agency added. HYBE also revealed that they would be soon announcing the enlistment plans for the rest of the members, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. “We will announce the enlistment plans for the remaining BTS members in sequential order within this year,” they said.

BTS and their future

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. The group is currently on hiatus to focus on solo careers as all members have now successfully marked their solo debut. Suga was the latest and the third member of the group to join the mandatory military service. BTS leader RM is rumoured to be the next one in the pipeline. All of them will be wrapping up their individual service in about two years and are slated to reunite as a group sometime in 2025.

Previously, their agency had said, "We have completed the board of directors' resolution to renew the exclusive contracts of the seven members of BTS, artists under BigHit Music.” “With all members signing a second contract renewal, the group will be able to continue even after 2025 when they complete their military service,” they added. BTS' military enlistment has been an issue of debate for a long time in South Korea, owing to their global popularity. While some wanted special exceptions for the K-pop boys, the group members maintained that “they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them”.

