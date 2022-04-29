BTS: Airports across the world go purple and tweet lyrics of band's songs; ARMY wonders if world tour is being announced

BTS ARMY is speculating that the band is going to announce a world tour, but they are skeptical about completely believing the same. The rumours started as but several airports across the world started sharing lyrics of BTS songs. While BTS has not reacted to it, ARMY is confused about what to make out of it. Also Read| BTS: New GCF in Helsinki clip shows J-Hope, Jimin and Jin fighting for solo pic; ARMY praises Jungkook's camera skills

Twitter accounts of several airports across the world shared lyrics of BTS songs with the hashtags #AirportTwitter, #BTS, and #BTSARMY on Friday. There was also a purple colour theme going on in the accompanying pictures in the tweets. Purple is a representation of love between BTS and their fans, collectively known as ARMY.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport tweeted lyrics to Butter, writing, "Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter! #BTSArmy #BTS," and Heathrow Airport replied to them by writing, "The wait is over. The time is now, so let's do it right. Yeah, we'll keep going. And stay up until we see the sunrise."

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted, "We don't need to worry 'Cause when we fall, we know how to land" - @BTS_twt Jumping in on #Airporttwitter's #BTSArmy love, while Tulsa airport wrote, "Day or night, the sky's alight, so we dance to the break of dawn." Paris airport also tweeted the same lyrics from Butter. San Diego airport wrote, "Ok @BTS_twt ARMY… “You are the cause of my euphoria.” Monterrey airport in Mexico wrote, "Yeah, we'll keep going. And stay up until we see the sunrise."

While ARMY was happy to see the trend, and said the same should be happening in every industry, others urged the airports to not get their hopes up by hinting at a world tour. One wrote, "Like yoo wtf is going on!!!!!!!! Like why are you doing this to us? At least give us some clue," adding crying emojis, while another tweeted, "Just don't get out hopes up without reason pls. I don't want heartbreak." A third one wrote, "If they are doing this just for clout they need to stop."

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook returned to Seoul, South Korea earlier this month following their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. The band will release a new album in June this year.

