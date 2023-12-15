BTS announces The Day We Meet, documentary photobook for Beyond The Stage: Release date, preorder, more

Though K-pop boy band sensation, BTS is on a current hiatus due to its members' ongoing military enlistment, the management is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the group's presence remains.

BTS' agency, BIG MUSIC announced the release of the group's [photobook titled BEYOND THE STAGE BTS documentary photobook: THE DAY WE MEET.

As soon as the teaser poster for the same was revealed on December 13, the ARMY's excitement knew no bounds. Therefore, the agency followed it up with a trailer and release of preview cuts.

On December 14, KST, the septet revealed the release date details, the photobook contents, and more.

THE DAY WE MEET: documentary photobook, details

Approximately 600 pages long, the documentary photobook features moments of the BTS members since its debut. It captures their daily life extravaganza, behind-the-scenes photos from photoshoots, stage performances and more. It also includes interview snippets to share the K-pop icons' feelings and thoughts.

It might be an emotional present for the ARMY who get to relive the group's journey through the photobook. It is a reminder of the presence of their idols while they serve their country.

Watch below the official trailer for the photobook:

THE DAY WE MEET: documentary photobook, release date and pre-order schedule

The photo book is all set to release on December 22, 2023.

The pre-order schedule has been updated on Weverse and the window is open from December 15 till December 21. As a pre-order benefit, BTS ARMY will be provided a special present in the form of BEYOND THE STAGE 2024 DESK CALENDAR (limited stock).

Here's a look at the Preview cuts for the photobook:

Currently, all seven members of the group: Jin, SUGA, J-HOPE, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook are working in the military as a part of the compulsory military enlistment for South Korean men. However, the group's management agency has planned a variety of releases and events in order to maintain the boy band's iconic presence.

