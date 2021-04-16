BTS' Bang Bang Con 21 date, time, live stream: Where and how to watch K-pop group's virtual event online

The Bang Bang Con 21 weekend is almost here! The virtual event, hosted by BTS, is set to take place on April 17 and will revisit a few of their old concerts and fan meets.

BTS returns with Bang Bang Con 21 almost a year after they held an online concert streaming event, Bang Bang Con. The two-day event, which took place on April 18 and 19, streamed eight of their past concerts for fans to watch from home. Two months later, when the group marked their debut anniversary in June, they hosted a live online concert called Bang Bang Con: The Live.

Last week, BTS surprised fans by announcing Bang Bang Con 21 with a teaser poster on Twitter. Sharing the poster of the event, BTS tweeted, "Knock knock, is this ARMY’s room?” They used the hashtags 'BANG BANG CON 21', 'It’s already been a year', 'Just like April of last year', and 'BTS’ concert that you can enjoy in your room'.

Bang Bang Con 21 will be a one-day affair with fans and the members revisiting footages from one of their earliest shows, BTS Live Trilogy EP. 1: BTS Begins (Memories of 2015), BTS 5th muster [Magic Shop] in Busan which took place in 2019, and BTS World Tour Speak Yourself in Sao Paulo concerts. The members have been sharing videos to tease the fun weekend event.

Bang Bang Con 21 date and time:

The virtual event is set to take place on Saturday and BTS confirmed that the event will start at 3 PM (KST). Here's the country-wise breakdown:

The US: 2:00 a.m. ET

The UK: 7:00 am BST

India: 11:30 am IST

Canada: 2:00 am (in Ottawa)

Singapore: 2:00 pm SGT

Philippines: 2:00 pm PHT

Russia: 9:00 am MSK

China: 2:00 pm

Indonesia: 1:00 pm WIB

Mexico: 1:00 am

Australia: 4:00 pm AEST

Where and how to live stream Bang Bang Con 21?

Like April 2020's Bang Bang Con, the upcoming Bang Bang Con will be live-streamed for free on their official BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

