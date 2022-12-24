BTS' big moments of 2022: From speaking at the White House to announcing military enlistment

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013. Since then they have released hit songs, held many concerts across nations, been part of variety shows, represented South Korea at international levels, won many awards, and collaborated with different artistes. In a few months, the group will complete a decade of their debut. (Also Read | BTS' Yet To Come Busan concert to release in theatres worldwide next year. Here's where to buy tickets)

This year included several firsts for BTS, making them big moments for the group. As the year comes to an end, we take you on a brief journey on the major achievements and big moments of BTS this year. The year started with several BTS members facing health issues when they contracted Covid-19. Jin and Jimin even underwent finger and appendix surgeries, respectively, ahead of their concert in Seoul, their first on the home ground after over two years.

Here's a recap of the big moments of BTS in 2022--

1) Concerts in Seoul, Las Vegas, Busan: BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage--Seoul concert was held in March. It was significant as it was the first time BTS had a concert with an in-person audience in the city in two and a half years. BTS next held their Permission to Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas in April. The first concert came just days ahead of their performance at the Grammys. BTS also held its first free concert in Busan in October. For this show, BTS appeared 'without any additional fee' and HYBE invested their personal funds for the concert.

2) BTS members at Grammy's: The seven members performed at the 64th Grammy Awards in April, their first in-person performance for which they received a standing ovation. Just ahead of the show, BTS members contracted Covid-19 and Jin could partially perform due to his surgery. The performance saw the members pulling off a museum heist on their single Butter.

3) BTS 'on a break': Fans were left shocked and heartbroken when during the Festa dinner the group announced a 'hiatus'. Suga had said in a video during the dinner as per the English subtitles, “So we’ve entered an off-season. We’re going into a hiatus now.” He later added, “It’s not like we’re disbanding. We should live doing what we want to do...Writing lyrics is the hardest. What message do we want to give? Nothing comes out anymore." Later, AP quoted BigHit's clarification, “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time." RM and Jungkook also issued clarifications that they will not go on a hiatus.

4) BTS album Proof: The group released their anthology album Proof in June. The album is a 3-CD collection of BTS’ hit old as well as new songs. Proof included three new songs--Yet to Come, Run BTS, and Born Singer. Their old hits I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, are also part of the album. It released a few days before their ninth debut anniversary, on June 10.

5) BTS at the White House: The group attended the White House Press briefing in May to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. They made history as they had a private meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House for the first time ever. They were invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month). The US President surprised the members by playing Butter in the Oval Office before their discussion to make them 'feel at home'.

BigHit Music announced that military enlistment will begin with the eldest member Jin.

6) BTS military enlistment: South Korea has a rule of mandatory military service for able-bodied men by 28. K-pop stars are granted the ability to defer their enrolment until 30. BTS ARMY has always dreaded the time when the members will have to spend months in the military. This year, in October, BigHit Music announced that military enlistment will begin with the eldest member Jin. All the other members--RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook will follow him. The group will reconvene in 2025. Though fans wished them well, the news left them emotional.

Apart from these, BTS also made a comeback with their variety show, RUN BTS, after 10 months. Fans saw the members doing solo projects with Jimin singing With You for K-drama Our Blues, Suga produced and featured in That That with PSY, Suga and Jungkook came out with Stay Alive, and Jungkook treated fans to My You.

The collaborations continued with Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right, J-Hope and Crush's Rush Hour, and Jin and Coldplay's Astronaut. While J-Hope released his first album Jack in the Box and performed at the Lollapalooza, RM too unveiled his first album Indigo. Jungkook became the first Asian artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

