BTS' Yet To Come Busan concert to release in theatres worldwide next year. Here's where to buy tickets

New BTS movie, titled as BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas will hit theaters across the globe starting February 1. It will showcase the group performance which was held in Busan earlier in October. It was their last performance as a group, due to members' mandatory military service in South Korea, starting with Jin. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

According to a report in Variety, the run time of the film will be 103 minutes. It will include several performances of BTS, such as RUN, Run BTS, Dynamite, Boy With Luv and much more. Their film will be available not only in South Korea, but across 110+ countries/territories for a limited time.

A special screening will be arranged on February 4, dedicating to ‘Light Stick Screenings' where BTS fans, aka Army, will be allowed to bring in group’s signature glow sticks to elevate the the concert experience in the theatres. Besides the standard movie format, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas will also be released in multiple other formats, including the immersive 270-degree field of view ScreenX, 4DX and, 4DX Screen, a combination of ScreenX and 4DX.

Ticket sales will begin on January 10, at 4 pm PST and 7pm EST (Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. KST/12 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. CET). It will be available at BTSYETTOCOMEINCINEMAS.COM

Interestingly, this is BTS' fifth film to release in theatre. Earlier it was BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing (2022), followed by Break the Silence: The Movie (2020), Bring the Soul: The Movie (2019) and Burn the Stage: The Movie (2018).

BTS last performed at Busan for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid. It was held at Busan Asiad Main Stadium for almost two hours and was a free-of-charge show. It was attended by several fans from all around the country.

Meanwhile, BTS is estimated to return as a full group around 2025, after members complete their individual timeline of military service duties. Jin, the eldest member of BTS became the first one to join the front line, others will follow too.

