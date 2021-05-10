BTS Butter concept photo: 'Pink Joon' returns, Jimin's rainbow hair and Jungkook's purple ponytail win fans over

BTS on Sunday released the first group concept photo of their upcoming track Butter. Over the past few days, the members individually featured in short clips and teased the theme of the song. BTS has now shared a picture featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook together, sporting contrasting looks.

Their hair colour drew everyone's attention. RM signalled the return of the 'Pink Joon' era, a nickname that fans gave him when he first coloured his hair pink. J-Hope also brought back memories from the group's initial days with his blonde look. Jin and Suga sported their natural black hair.

Jimin surprised fans with his multi-coloured hairstyle, V opted for an undercut and Jungkook officially debuted his purple tresses, with his hair tied in a short ponytail.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement over the members' new looks.

So we got Taejin exposed foreheads, Pink Joon, Jimin rainbow hair, purple Jungkook in manbun, blonde hobi, and center Yoongi, in these fits— How many of you are still breathing?!!! Cause am not 😭#ButterTeaser1 #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/TaGH4UKA3l — koshy⁷ 🍓🧈 (@taeskoshy) May 9, 2021

there’s too much to process between center yoongi, rainbow jimin, jungkook’s hair tied up, yellow hobi, pink joon, mullet jin and taehyung?????



ARMYs #BTS @BTS_twt #BTS_Butter #ButterTeaser1pic.twitter.com/b6zRxVGmcH — t ⁷ flop #BUTTER ♡ (@bts_we_are_7) May 9, 2021

PINK NAMJOON, JIN EXPOSED FOREHEAD WITH MULLET, YOONGI CENTER WITH BLACK MULLET, YELLOW HAIR HOBI, RAINBOW JIMIN, TAEHYUNG ELEGANCE AND UNDERCUT, PURPLE JUNGKOOK WITH HAIR BUN AND THEIR LOOKS AND DRESSING STYLE

AAHAHHAH OMFG I'M NOT GONNA SURVIVE THIS COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/4vdwO3GAZ7 — Emma⁷🍒🧈| ia (@cypherjung_) May 9, 2021

I’d like to sincerely thank whoever came up with the concept for this teaser photo bc this is literally a visual masterpiece #ButterTeaser1 #BTS_Butter @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/LAZaPRZkd2 — jam (@ssujams) May 9, 2021

OkayYy I CAN'T BREATHE AAJSUUDN

WHAT THE HELL Goodbye ARE YOU KIDDING ME

#ButterTeaser1 pic.twitter.com/nE6YuTUaCP — taebear⁷ BUTTER🧈 (@vantaebish) May 9, 2021

JIMIN WTF

RAINBOW JIMIN

COTTON CANDY JIMIN

???I am screaming 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/5LMm8Q6GWS — Divya Barnwal (@DivyaBarnwal9) May 9, 2021

Fans were particularly surprised by RM's hairstyle because the rapper had said last year that he wasn't going to colour his hair pink again. During an AskAnythingChat, a fan had asked, "Namjoon (RM’s real name), the people want to see you with your pink hair again."

He said, "I don’t do pink 'cause you know, Weekly Idol." Associating the colour with his "dark past", the BTS leader added, "Nah, I won’t do it again." The singer debuted his pink hair last week on Twitter before revealing the look in the concept photo.

The K-pop group has been secretive about the song. However, going by the concept clips and photo, the group is hinting at a retro-theme. Butter is the group's second all-English song. The song has been described as an upbeat dance-pop track. It is set to release on May 21.

