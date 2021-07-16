Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS calls using sign language in Permission to Dance 'significant', RM says 'we broke prejudice' with music video
music

BTS calls using sign language in Permission to Dance 'significant', RM says 'we broke prejudice' with music video

BTS has opened up on using sign language in the music video of their latest song, Permission to Dance. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 08:09 PM IST
BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

BTS has spoken about using sign language in their latest track, Permission to Dance. The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reacted to their music video.

In a new video released on the official YouTube channel of BTS, BangtanTV, the group also spoke about the several new additions that they introduced in their song.

Speaking on sign language in the video, J-Hope said, "The use of sign language is also very significant." V followed, "The sign language part was very meaningful."

Then Jimin added as he showed their dance moves, highlighting gestures of sign language, "This is dance, this is is 'fun', this is 'very happy." Jungkook added, "This is 'dancing' and this is 'peace'."

As the video continued, Jimin and V shared that the end credits scene includes their entire crew members and staff who were involved with the song, Permission to Dance. These were the bodyguards, managers, stylists, light man, and others.

Jimin said, “Out of all of our music videos, this MV is the first that made me thsi happy. Our MVs were always fun to watch but I think it didn't make people joyful." RM added, “I think we broke the prejudice that others aside from us don't appear in our music videos. I think we broke that prejudice."

The group also revealed that Jungkook had reached the sets two hours earlier to film one particular scene of the video. J-Hope, talking about ordinary people featuring in the video, said “This music video is meaningful because there were ordinary people featured in it". Jungkook called it a healing experience.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor shares Sridevi's pic with Manish Malhotra to congratulate him on becoming film director

Last week, BTS had unveiled Permission to Dance, an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music. The new track is part of the K-pop group's CD single Butter, which also includes their chartbuster number and the instrumental versions of the two songs.

The septet has collaborated with British musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for the song.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts pic bts fashion bts video bts k-pop k-pop music k-pop idol

Related Stories

tv

Surekha Sikri had no idea that her role as Dadi sa 'would become so big'

UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
bollywood

Krishna Shroff: Comparison with my brother Tiger used to bother me a lot

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP