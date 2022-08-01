BTS could 'practise and perform together' even if they join military, says South Korean minister: 'There would be a way'

BTS members could be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, according to South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup. Speaking at the parliamentary session, Jong-sup said that by allowing BTS to continue performing, the military could serve national interests without affecting the already shrinking pool of personnel resources. The issue of mandatory military service has been in focus as BTS' oldest member Jin will turn 30 next year. (Also Read | BTS not taking hiatus; will do group projects while ‘focusing more’ on solo careers, clarifies Big Hit)

BTS comprises Jin (1992), Suga (1993), RM (1994), J-Hope (1994), Jimin (1995), V (1995) and Jungkook (1997). The country is currently debating shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years. Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until 30.

"Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practise and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad. As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more," news agency Reuters quoted Jong-sup as saying.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 must fulfil their duties as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea. Over the years, some categories have won exemptions, either allowed to put off service or to do shorter service. They included Olympics and Asian Games medal winners and classical musicians and dancers who win top prizes at certain competitions.

Earlier this year, BTS announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects citing exhaustion. In April, a Big Hit official said some members were having a "hard time" because of uncertainties over the parliament debate, calling for a decision, as per the report.

BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards last year. They also met US President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

