BTS: Delhi Airport tweets lyrics of band's song amid airport trend; Desi ARMY starts saving money for 'concert'

BTS ARMY all over the world has been left confused over the ongoing #AirportTwitter trend, in which over 80 airports across the world have tweeted lyrics from the band's songs. Indian fans of the K-pop group have also joined the confusion after Delhi airport tweeted lyrics from a BTS song. The fans also started asking if they should start saving money for concert in case the band is indeed planning to come to India for a tour. Also Read| BTS: Airports across the world go purple and tweet lyrics of band's songs; ARMY wonders if world tour is being announced

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport took to its Twitter account on Friday to share lyrics from BTS' 2021 hit Dynamite, which also marked the band's first song fully recorded in English. The lyrics read, "Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight." In the tweet, Delhi airport also added a purple heart, which is a representation of the love between BTS and its fans, along with the hashtags #BTSArmy #BTS #AirportTwitter."

The tweet soon went viral, with many fans asking if their numerous requests made Delhi airport join the trend. Meanwhile, some fans tagged other airports in India, asking them to join the BTS ARMY. Some believed the tweet means that BTS will make a stop in Delhi as well during their rumoured world tour. One wrote, "This is happening!!!" while another commented, "Wow.....I am just waiting for when BTS comes to India."

Other fans asked for a confirmation if the band is coming to Delhi, so that they could start saving money. One asked, “Delhi airport????!!!!! Oh my god I'm coming I'm saving up all on money. Also helllo @bts_bighit, while another commented, ”@BIGHIT_MUSIC please deny this ASAP I need to start saving money." A third one wrote, "Omg I am going to rob the bank ...I am coming soon babies." Another concerned fan asked, "WTF is happening. BTS flights or tour? I'm not ready. I'm broke bro. Tell me I've to prepare my organs."

According to some fans, the ongoing phenomenon on Twitter is just a trend that started when Orlando airport tweeted a line from BTS leader RM's song Moonchild, along with a picture of a plane in a blue sky on April 25. Other airports then started sharing pictures of purple skies, along with lyrics from BTS songs. However, the trend has left many fans confused who are hoping to see BTS live.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook returned to Seoul, South Korea earlier this month following their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. The band will release a new album in June this year.

