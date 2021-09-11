BTS: Drummer Jungkook has Deepika Padukone dancing to his beats in this fan edit, watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS: A new fan edit featuring Deepika Padukone and drummer Jungkook has caught the desi ARMY's attention. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:52 PM IST
A fan imagines Deepika Padukone dancing to BTS singer Jungkook's beats. 

BTS fandom, ARMY, is no stranger to fan edits. In India, several fan edits of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing to hit Hindi songs became the talk of the town last year. Now, a new fan edit featuring Jungkook and Deepika Padukone has everyone's attention. 

In the video, shared by Instagram user __jiminion, the fan has mixed clips of Jungkook from the recently released Seoul Goes On video and Deepika from the song Nagada Sang Dhol, from her film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. While Jungkook beats a set of traditional drums, Deepika appears to be dancing to it. 

The video has left fans impressed. “Gurllll I'm impressed, such an impressive edit, I'm loving it,” a fan commented on the post. “It matches so well,” added another. The video also found its way to Twitter and got love from fans. One user also joked, “Ranveer Singh left the chat.” 

RELATED STORIES

Deepika has hinted that she is a BTS fan a couple of times. In 2019, the '83 star dressed in a purple body-hugging gown for an award show. She shared pictures of the outfit on Instagram at the time with the caption, “I Purple You.” The phrase was coined by BTS member V. It means that someone is telling them they "trust you, love you, support you, and be loyal to you". Several fans took to the comments section at the time and showered her with love. 

Earlier this year, fans also noticed that Deepika had liked a few posts of Louis Vuitton, which featured the members. The luxury brand had announced that BTS is their new house ambassador in the posts. 

Also read: BTS: V reacts as Indian fan performs Permission to Dance with a twist, gives reasons behind loving K-pop group

As for Jungkook, the singer had previously donned the ‘drummer’ avatar during the Grammys 2021. He had joined his fellow BTS members to perform their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite at the awards show. While he played the drums, other BTS members joined him to perform the song. 

 

