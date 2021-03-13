Drummer boy Jungkook steals the show as BTS performs Dynamite at Grammys MusiCares Concert, watch video
- BTS brought the house down with their song Dynamite during the Music On A Mission virtual event ahead of their performance at the Grammys on March 14. Fans couldn't get over blue-hair Jungkook, who took his seat on the drums.
BTS performed their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite at the Music On A Mission. Band members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - donned formal wear and took over an empty theatre to deliver a memorable performance. BTS is set to perform at the Grammys on March 14.
BTS joined the line-up for MusiCares' Music on a Mission event, which took place on March 12. The virtual event replaced the traditional MusiCares’ Person of the Year gala, as part of Grammy Week since 1991, owing to the pandemic. BTS joined the likes of Haim, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko and John Legend at the event.
For their performance, BTS was seen wearing matching black suits while they held their colourful microphones and performed. The song began with Jungkook taking on the lead, leading the audience into the performance venue before he surprised fans with his drummer boy alter ego. The singer found a seat behind a drum set while his fellow members were seen seated around him and performed the song.
As the song approached the end, the septet rose from their seats and took the spotlight to bring an energetic end to the performance. The performance received love from their fans.
"Another great performance from @BTS_twt, and drummer Jungkook!" a fan said on Twitter. "The performance was insane, drummer Jungkook, Dynamite, black suites, everything wow dazzling, I can't wait to see GRAMMYs performance. Thank you @BTS_twt It was wonderful I love you guys," another fan commented. "We’ve seen dynamite performed a million different ways since it was released. In an airport, on a lot, in a plane. But NONE OF THEM prepared us for Jungkook performing it on the drums," a third fan commented.
The March 14 Grammy performance will mark the group's first solo performance at the prestigious music awards show. The group is also nominated for their first Grammy, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for their song Dynamite.
