Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas for Spaceman: 'I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love'
- Priyanka Chopra congratulates husband and singer Nick Jonas on the album launch of Spaceman. She also thanked him for his love for her. Nick had previously said that his actor-wife had inspired the album.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has congratulated singer husband Nick Jonas in a new Instagram post, for his latest music album, Spaceman, that released on Friday. She also acknowledged his love for her, and thanked him for the same.
Sharing pictures from the video launch, she wrote Saturday morning, "Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world. #Spaceman." She also shared a few pictures of herself from the video, late Friday.
Ahead of the album launch, Nick held a live chat on Thursday and revealed how his love for his actor-wife inspired the album. "She is the inspiration to the album and the inspiration to everything in my life," he said as she came over, waved to the viewers and gave Nick a surprise kiss.
Nick announced the release of his new album by sharing photos from 2020. He shared pictures of Priyanka and their dogs. "#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most," he said.
"I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all," he added.
Also read: Khushi laughs while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed
Priyanka also features in the new music video, and is seen as a picture on a screen and also as a hologram that Nick watches when he feels alone and misses her. Previously, Priyanka has featured in two Jonas Brothers videos--What A Man Gotta Do and Sucker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen pic
- Masaba Gupta has shared unseen pictures of her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards in her latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka congratulates Nick: 'Grateful for how you constantly show me your love'
- Priyanka Chopra congratulates husband and singer Nick Jonas on the album launch of Spaceman. She also thanked him for his love for her. Nick had previously said that his actor-wife had inspired the album.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi laughs while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend red-handed
- Aaliyah Kashyap shared glimpses of her fun day with Khushi Kapoor in a video posted on her YouTube channel. In one part of the clip, Khushi was asked to play a girl who catches her boyfriend cheating on her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox