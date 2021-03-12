IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020: Romantic moments with Priyanka Chopra, getting new pup, testing covid-19 negative
Nick Jonas marked the release of his new album Spaceman with pictures featuring Priyanka Chopra.
Nick Jonas marked the release of his new album Spaceman with pictures featuring Priyanka Chopra.
music

Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020: Romantic moments with Priyanka Chopra, getting new pup, testing covid-19 negative

  • Nick Jonas shared a bunch of photos featuring his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, his dogs and more to talk about his new album Spaceman.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Nick Jonas' new album Spaceman released on Friday. Marking the release, Nick shared a series of photos believed to be taken over the course of last year. This includes a picture of Nick embracing his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, while a multiple candles laid in front of them, a report clarifying that alcohol cannot protect someone from coronavirus, a couple of pictures with his dog Gino, another of their dog Panda, a Covid-19 negative report from December 2020 and a solo photo of Priyanka.

Nick took to Instagram and shared the gallery of pictures while talking about his new album. "#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most," he said. "I released #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose," he added.

"And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria, & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love," Nick said.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick Jonas' Spaceman music video launch with kiss, he shares a cheeky pic of her. Watch

Nick previously revealed that many songs on the album are like love letters to Priyanka. "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," the 28-year-old singer told Apple Music.

"So Spaceman came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world. We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that," he further explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra during casual stroll with Nick(Instagram/jsistersnews)
Priyanka Chopra during casual stroll with Nick(Instagram/jsistersnews)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra wears accessories worth 2.6 lakh for casual stroll with Nick

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:12 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out on the streets of London for a casual stroll and turned it into a red carpet event. Both flaunted their high-end street style and we are in awe of them.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in London.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce Oscar nominations on Monday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be announcing this year's Oscar nominations on Monday. The actor and the singer are both in London right now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Singer Neha Bhasin has sung singles such as Nai Jaana and Laung Gawacha.
Singer Neha Bhasin has sung singles such as Nai Jaana and Laung Gawacha.
music

Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST
She started her career as a pop singer with the band Viva, which eventually split up, and thus began her stint in playback singing for Hindi films
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas talks about how Priyanka Chopra influence his album.
Nick Jonas talks about how Priyanka Chopra influence his album.
music

Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Nick Jonas revealed Priyanka Chopra referred to a song he originally titled Glow, as Sexual, to a point that he decided to change the title to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BLACKPINK member Rosé in her new music video On The Ground.
BLACKPINK member Rosé in her new music video On The Ground.
music

On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK's Rosé makes her solo debut with a stunning video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • BLACKPINK member Rosé has officially made her solo debut. The singer has released the music video of her song On The Ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas marked the release of his new album Spaceman with pictures featuring Priyanka Chopra.
Nick Jonas marked the release of his new album Spaceman with pictures featuring Priyanka Chopra.
music

Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020 with Priyanka Chopra, his dogs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:08 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas shared a bunch of photos featuring his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, his dogs and more to talk about his new album Spaceman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra in London, where he launched the music video of his new song, Spaceman.
Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra in London, where he launched the music video of his new song, Spaceman.
music

Priyanka Chopra interrupts Nick's Spaceman launch with a kiss. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the launch of his new music video for Spaceman at their London home on Thursday evening. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shreya Ghoshal is married to her school friend Shiladitya M.
Shreya Ghoshal is married to her school friend Shiladitya M.
music

Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Here's how husband Shiladitya proposed to her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Singer Shreya Ghoshal is married to engineer and childhood sweetheart Shiladitya M. The two are expecting their first child this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
music

Neha reminded of ‘pre-wedding shoot’ as paparazzi spot her and Rohanpreet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:50 PM IST
As the paparazzi photographed Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's cute moments at the airport, she was reminded of her pre-wedding shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shilpa Rao has crooned several Bollywood chartbusters such as Manmarziyaan and Bulleya.
Singer Shilpa Rao has crooned several Bollywood chartbusters such as Manmarziyaan and Bulleya.
music

Shilpa Rao: I am sure even if logistics work out, we will take some time to warm up to live shows

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Singer Shilpa Rao talks about why it will take time for both spectators and artistes to be confident about live shows in the Covid 19 era.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Mamta Sharma, loves Dilli Ki chaat, and shares how she’s trying all possible ways to visit the Capital as soon as possible. (Photo: Instagram/ mamtamuzik)
Singer Mamta Sharma, loves Dilli Ki chaat, and shares how she’s trying all possible ways to visit the Capital as soon as possible. (Photo: Instagram/ mamtamuzik)
music

When flights reopened, I was like ‘Yaar, Dilli chalte hain’: Mamta Sharma

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Bollywood singer Mamta Sharma says she’s yearning to visit the Capital, and devour the famous Dilli ki chaat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook gatecrashes Suga's live session on latter's birthday.
BTS singer Jungkook gatecrashes Suga's live session on latter's birthday.
music

BTS member Suga celebrates his birthday with a VLive, Jungkook gatecrashes it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • BTS member Suga celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, the rapper hosted a VLive session and interacted with fans. During the chat, Jungkook gatecrashed and sang "Happy Birthday" for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS will be performing solo at the Grammys for the first time.
BTS will be performing solo at the Grammys for the first time.
music

BTS fans turn emotional as band announced as performers at Grammys 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • The Recording Academy announced the list of performers for Grammys 2021. BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and many more will perform at this year's cereony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jubin Nautiyal feels social media will help him stand on his own feet
Jubin Nautiyal feels social media will help him stand on his own feet
music

Jubin Nautiyal plans to get aggressive with social media presence

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Singer Jubin Nautiyal wants to work on his digital presence, and use it to launch new music in the future
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra will feature in a music video.
Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra will feature in a music video.
music

Rubina Dilaik is back at work, shares BTS pics of song shoot with Paras Chhabra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra are coming together for a music video. See their pictures and videos from the shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday.
BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday.
music

BTS's Jungkook flaunts new hair colour, thanks fans and more in latest VLive

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday. During the chat, he revealed his new hair colour, thanked the ARMY, listened to songs and gave everyone a good look at his arm tattoos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS.
Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS.
music

Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP