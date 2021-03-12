Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020: Romantic moments with Priyanka Chopra, getting new pup, testing covid-19 negative

Nick Jonas' new album Spaceman released on Friday. Marking the release, Nick shared a series of photos believed to be taken over the course of last year. This includes a picture of Nick embracing his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, while a multiple candles laid in front of them, a report clarifying that alcohol cannot protect someone from coronavirus, a couple of pictures with his dog Gino, another of their dog Panda, a Covid-19 negative report from December 2020 and a solo photo of Priyanka.

Nick took to Instagram and shared the gallery of pictures while talking about his new album. "#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it. Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most," he said. "I released #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose," he added.

"And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria, & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love," Nick said.

Nick previously revealed that many songs on the album are like love letters to Priyanka. "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," the 28-year-old singer told Apple Music.

"So Spaceman came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world. We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that," he further explained.

