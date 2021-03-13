Khushi Kapoor bursts out laughing while enacting scene of catching cheating boyfriend, Aaliyah Kashyap shares fun video

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, vlogged about her fun day with her best friend, Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Khushi landed in Los Angeles earlier this week, and Aaliyah was excited to see her after almost a year-and-a-half.

In the video, shared on Aaliyah’s YouTube channel, Aaliyah said, “I have a very exciting day planned. My best friend from back home is coming to visit me in LA. I last saw her in November 2019 when I visited her in New York which is insane to me. That’s the longest I have ever gone without seeing her.”

After finishing her online classes, Aaliyah and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire went to pick Khushi up from the airport. They headed to lunch, where they were joined by their friend, Pearl Malik.

Post lunch, they were all seen goofing around. Khushi was asked to enact a scene, while Pearl gave her directions and Aaliyah was the cinematographer. “You are this girl, you have landed in LA to meet your boyfriend. You have just landed at his house and you have found out that he is cheating on you,” Pearl said, as Khushi burst out laughing and asked, “First of all, what boy will have the guts?”

Khushi was to enact a scene, in which she walks in on her boyfriend with another woman, but she burst into laughter as she entered saying, ‘Kabir (the name given to the fictitious boyfriend)!’ Pearl was playing Kabir, while a pillow doubled up as the ‘other woman’. Aaliyah teased Khushi about straightaway walking in saying Kabir’s name, without even seeing anyone in the scene. In the second take too, Khushi could not control her laughter.

The day ended with all four of them going out to dinner at an Italian restaurant, and Aaliyah and Shane dropping the other two at their bed-and-breakfast.

