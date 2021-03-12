Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out, adds it shaped her
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi reminisced about her journey, which she said has been filled with ups and downs. She recalled being ‘almost tortured’ in the beginning of her career but said that the experience shaped her.
Divyanka became a household name with the popular serial, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, which aired from 2006 to 2009. She then went on to star in shows such as Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
In an interview with Times Now Digital, Divyanka looked back at her career so far. “There have been ups and downs. There was the beginning phase when I was like almost tortured (laughs). But when I think of it today, I am thankful. Every bit of pressure that I got, every bit of frustration that I went through, has shaped me up today. Only when you will embrace your past experience, you will feel powerful. You feel that you deserve to be in the place where you are today,” she said.
Recently, Divyanka was seen as the host of Crime Patrol Satark, which she said was a conscious effort to do something different from daily soaps. She said that she is not averse to doing another daily soap if it is not run-of-the-mill.
Also see: Tanushree Dutta looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
Divyanka, in a video shared on Instagram on Friday, talked about her husband, television actor Vivek Dahiya, whom she described as a ‘blessing’ in her life. She said that their love story was a little unusual -- he first became her husband, then her boyfriend and now, they are best friends.
“Mere har secret ko mehfooz rakhne wale, mere har struggle mein saath dene wale, meri har galti ko qubool karne wale, Vivek ke bina meri kahaani adhoori hai (Vivek is someone who keeps all my secrets safe, who supports me during all my struggles and who accepts all my mistakes. My story would be incomplete without him),” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'
- Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot
- The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan wants Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15 with her son, Sheru
- At a party, Salman Khan asked Arshi Khan to return for Bigg Boss 15, with her son. He was reacting to her refusal when asked to part ways with the soft toy, Sheru.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav recreate steps from Aly-Jasmin's song Tera Suit, watch video
- Rubina Dilaik grooves to Jasmin Bhasin's song with Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin's reaction is adorable. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni about being too busy for her, asks if he is the PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan kisses Arjun Bijlani on the cheek at Parth Samthaan's birthday party
- Hina Khan was seen enjoying herself at Parth Samthaan's birthday party. She showered him and Arjun Bijlani with kisses on their cheeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's Suits co-star calls her interview 'insignificant', clarifies later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani missing her baby bump, jokes she is ready for another baby
- Sharing a picture of her baby bump from the time when she was pregnant, Anita Hassanandani claims she is missing her 'belly' and joked that husband Rohit Reddy would unfollow her after reading her message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly Goni tells Jasmin Bhasin: 'Am much more me when I’m with you', see her reply
- Fans of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were in for a surprise as he dropped a sweet photo of the two of them together. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina breaks silence on ignoring paps, says she'd just got news of aunt's death
- Rubina Dilaik explained why she did not interact with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport last week. She said that she got the news of her aunt's death just before the video was taken.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Bijlani: I am okay to go through the struggle again if I have to rebuild everything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox