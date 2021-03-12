IND USA
Divyanka Tripathi says she was 'almost tortured' when she started out, adds it shaped her

  Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi reminisced about her journey, which she said has been filled with ups and downs. She recalled being ‘almost tortured’ in the beginning of her career but said that the experience shaped her.

Divyanka became a household name with the popular serial, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, which aired from 2006 to 2009. She then went on to star in shows such as Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Divyanka looked back at her career so far. “There have been ups and downs. There was the beginning phase when I was like almost tortured (laughs). But when I think of it today, I am thankful. Every bit of pressure that I got, every bit of frustration that I went through, has shaped me up today. Only when you will embrace your past experience, you will feel powerful. You feel that you deserve to be in the place where you are today,” she said.

Recently, Divyanka was seen as the host of Crime Patrol Satark, which she said was a conscious effort to do something different from daily soaps. She said that she is not averse to doing another daily soap if it is not run-of-the-mill.

Also see: Tanushree Dutta looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

Divyanka, in a video shared on Instagram on Friday, talked about her husband, television actor Vivek Dahiya, whom she described as a ‘blessing’ in her life. She said that their love story was a little unusual -- he first became her husband, then her boyfriend and now, they are best friends.

“Mere har secret ko mehfooz rakhne wale, mere har struggle mein saath dene wale, meri har galti ko qubool karne wale, Vivek ke bina meri kahaani adhoori hai (Vivek is someone who keeps all my secrets safe, who supports me during all my struggles and who accepts all my mistakes. My story would be incomplete without him),” she said.

divyanka tripathi

