Divyanka Tripathi shares cosy photo with Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary, celebrates ‘leap of faith’
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the day she got engaged to her husband, television actor Vivek Dahiya. On the occasion, she shared a cosy photo of them surrounded by several candles, along with a romantic note, on Instagram.
“Life surprises us...but at times we must take a leap of faith and surprise the life! Look Viv, where we are today...In our own little Wonderland...thanks to that decision! Cheers to our #EngagementAnniversary @vivekdahiya,” she wrote.
“Cheers to those who are planning to change their life in a jiffy...in any way! Life is a gamble, if your gut feeling allows you, take a deep breath and take the plunge. #15thJanuary #DivekEngagementAnniversary,” she added.
Divyanka and Vivek, who worked together in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, were first introduced by their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia in August 2015, with the suggestion that the two should get married. They were both looking at settling down and did not have a courtship period.
After getting engaged on January 15, 2016, Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Bhopal on July 8 that year. The wedding was a close-knit affair with around 200 guests in attendance.
Last month, for Divyanka’s birthday, Vivek whisked her off on a romantic getaway to one of their favourite destinations, Udaipur. To wish her, he shared a sweet picture of them and wrote, “Out of all the amazing things you’ve achieved in your life so far..here’s my two most fav..1) being born today 2) coming into my life as a permanent member. #HappyBirthdayLove @divyankatripathidahiya.”
A few months ago, Divyanka objected to Vivek being referred to as her husband. “Why don’t they refer to it as @VivekDahiya08 and wifey?It wasn’t even my post! I’m here since eons but does the industry give new talent much deserved respect? Let’s not cry fowl on name of nepotism. Vicious circle starts here! Not targeting one. Pointing at a common practice,” she wrote on Twitter.
