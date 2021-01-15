IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Divyanka Tripathi shares cosy photo with Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary, celebrates ‘leap of faith’
Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo with her husband Vivek Dahiya to commemorate five years of their engagement.
Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo with her husband Vivek Dahiya to commemorate five years of their engagement.
tv

Divyanka Tripathi shares cosy photo with Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary, celebrates ‘leap of faith’

As Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate five years of their engagement, she shared a romantic post for him on Instagram, and urged others to 'take the plunge'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:51 PM IST

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the day she got engaged to her husband, television actor Vivek Dahiya. On the occasion, she shared a cosy photo of them surrounded by several candles, along with a romantic note, on Instagram.

“Life surprises us...but at times we must take a leap of faith and surprise the life! Look Viv, where we are today...In our own little Wonderland...thanks to that decision! Cheers to our #EngagementAnniversary @vivekdahiya,” she wrote.

“Cheers to those who are planning to change their life in a jiffy...in any way! Life is a gamble, if your gut feeling allows you, take a deep breath and take the plunge. #15thJanuary #DivekEngagementAnniversary,” she added.


Divyanka and Vivek, who worked together in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, were first introduced by their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia in August 2015, with the suggestion that the two should get married. They were both looking at settling down and did not have a courtship period.

After getting engaged on January 15, 2016, Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Bhopal on July 8 that year. The wedding was a close-knit affair with around 200 guests in attendance.

Also see | Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant says she is ‘ready to do anything’ for Abhinav Shukla, claims he loves her back

Last month, for Divyanka’s birthday, Vivek whisked her off on a romantic getaway to one of their favourite destinations, Udaipur. To wish her, he shared a sweet picture of them and wrote, “Out of all the amazing things you’ve achieved in your life so far..here’s my two most fav..1) being born today 2) coming into my life as a permanent member. #HappyBirthdayLove @divyankatripathidahiya.”

A few months ago, Divyanka objected to Vivek being referred to as her husband. “Why don’t they refer to it as @VivekDahiya08 and wifey?It wasn’t even my post! I’m here since eons but does the industry give new talent much deserved respect? Let’s not cry fowl on name of nepotism. Vicious circle starts here! Not targeting one. Pointing at a common practice,” she wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divyanka tripathi

Related Stories

Divyanka Tripathi has criticised Mukesh Khanna’s controversial statement.
Divyanka Tripathi has criticised Mukesh Khanna’s controversial statement.
tv

Divyanka Tripathi slams Mukesh Khanna’s statement on MeToo: ‘How regressive and outdated’

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 02, 2020 11:05 AM IST
Divyanka Tripathi has criticised Mukesh Khanna’s sexist statement, saying it is cringeworthy when people in respectable positions make such remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Divyanka Tripathi shut a troll with her intelligent reply on Twitter.
Divyanka Tripathi shut a troll with her intelligent reply on Twitter.
tv

Divyanka Tripathi schools troll who asked her not to take drugs, stay away from Karan Johar

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 13, 2020 09:05 AM IST
Divyanka Tripathi engaged in a war of words with a troll who asked her to live without an air conditioner and makeup. She also gave him a powerful response when he asked her to not do drugs and not work with Karan Johar.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Sonali Phogat has been fighting a lot for past few days.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat has been fighting a lot for past few days.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 101: Nikki, Rubina say they don’t feel safe with Sonali

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 101: While Sonali had an ugly showdown with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan were also her target in other incidents. Even show host Salman Khan was dragged in several fights in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo with her husband Vivek Dahiya to commemorate five years of their engagement.
Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo with her husband Vivek Dahiya to commemorate five years of their engagement.
tv

Divyanka Tripathi shares cosy photo with Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:51 PM IST
As Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate five years of their engagement, she shared a romantic post for him on Instagram, and urged others to 'take the plunge'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita wants Rubina to win BB as ‘no one else can tolerate insults for so long'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Earlier, Kavita walked out of the show after a nasty fight with Rubina.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant in a promo for Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant in a promo for Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi says she is ‘ready to do anything’ for Abhinav, claims he loves her back

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant talked about her feelings for Abhinav Shukla in a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14. She claimed that she has seen love for her in his eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Sudesh Berry have worked together in popular show Shakti.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik and Sudesh Berry have worked together in popular show Shakti.(Colors)
tv

Sudesh Berry calls Shakti co-star Rubina's Bigg Boss 14 fumble 'beautiful'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Insisting that Rubina never showed any superiority on sets of Shakti, her co-star from the show Sudesh Berry has praised her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a heated argument on Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a heated argument on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly mocks Rakhi’s ‘invisible’ husband, calls out her 'fake track' with Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni questioned Rakhi Sawant on the whereabouts of her husband, Ritesh, and accused her of running a 'fake track' with Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande flew kites on Makar Sankranti.
Ankita Lokhande flew kites on Makar Sankranti.
tv

Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput's Manjha while flying kites

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande has shared a Makar Sakranti video, which has Sushant Singh Rajput's song Manjha from Kai Po Che playing in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda has kicked off the shoot of Inspector Avinash,
Randeep Hooda has kicked off the shoot of Inspector Avinash,
tv

Randeep Hooda to play real-life cop in debut web series, Inspector Avinash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Randeep Hooda has begun shooting for the web series Inspector Avinash, which is inspired by the life of police officer Avinash Mishra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: When Rahul Vaidya impressed Sridevi, young Janhvi. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Fans of singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya have shared a throwback video, where he sings Chand Sifarish from Fanaa. Late Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor are seen appreciating his music in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been happily married since 2018.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been happily married since 2018.
tv

Milind Soman on being asked if chances of cheating on much younger wife are less

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Actor Milind Soman, who is married to Ankita Konwar, is often asked questions about their 26 years age difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat used an abusive word on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat used an abusive word on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali uses abusive word, Rubina responds

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:15 AM IST
During a task, Sonali Phogat used an abusive word, without naming anyone, and Rubina Dilaik got extremely angry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina cries after a fight with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:05 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 100: Rubina wanted to ration food and Eijaz Khan objected to the 'order' saying people can decide for themselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan on vacation in the Maldives.
Hina Khan on vacation in the Maldives.
tv

Hina Khan says quitting her TV show was like being 'born again'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • Actor Hina Khan has said that quitting her television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was like being 'born again'. She said that now, she is treated just like any other celebrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan.
Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan.
tv

Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan, warns 'don't come close to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla intervened in a fight between his wife, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan. Watch the heated exchange here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rannvijay Singha’s family has served in the Army for five generations.
Actor Rannvijay Singha’s family has served in the Army for five generations.
tv

Rannvijay Singha: When was living in Army bubble, it was the most secular place

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Actor Rannvijay Singha recalls growing up in an Army environment, and why it was the most ‘secular’ place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP