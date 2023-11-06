BTS fans demand ‘This is V’ playlist on Spotify, say ‘fairness is essential’

BTS fans are fuming with anger after Big Hit Music failed to create ‘This is V’ playlist on Spotify. The South Korean singer V a.k.a Taehyung doesn't have an exclusive playlist on Spotify unlike his BTS bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Taking to social media, V's fans demanded BIGHIT music to “act for V.” The singer released his debut solo album Layover on September 2. With his first solo album, V made history by becoming the first K-pop soloist to chart seven consecutive weeks on Billboard 200. Ever since its release, the album has raked in millions of streams and downloads.

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shared update after stalking incident.

Furious fans ask where is ‘This is V’

Earlier today, BTS fans flooded X, formerly Twitter with tweets inquiring about ‘This is V’ playlist. They slammed HYBE for failing to show “fairness,” citing “equal promotion matters.” One fan wrote on X, “Fairness is essential. Create a ‘This Is V’ playlist on Spotify for Taehyung, just like you’ve done for other BTS members. Equal promotion matters. No more exclusions! BIGHIT ACT FOR V WHERE IS THIS IS V.”

Another wrote, “Please create ‘This is V’ Spotify playlist as you did for other BTS member. Be fair and equal in promotion matters.” One more fan expressed, “Let's reach a high numbers on worldwide trends and gain some attention for the tags, because it is important for him and for us, people who care about his artistry.” Yet another said, “This man did all he can to give to the army's and gives to the company but the result of what he do is not enough and not right. Please give him the title he deserves.please give him the This Is V for Spotify”

