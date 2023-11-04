Jimin and V surprise Jungkook as he celebrates Golden with fans on live session

BTS member Jungkook recently released his solo debut album Golden on November 3. Following the release on Friday, he went live on Weverse to celebrate his brand new album, which has already broken several Spotify records, with his fans. Much to his surprise, other BTS members V and Jimin stopped by his house, interrupting his live session. Jungkook was mid-way through his live stream, when V started spamming the live chat with messages saying he and Jimin were outside of his house. “Jungkook. Hey, Jeon Jungkook. Look at the screen. Jimin and I are coming to your house. Open the door,” V's message read. BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and V

However, when the Seven singer ignored the messages, V hosted his own live session, which was merely 10 seconds long to catch his attention. In the live session, V was smiling as he stood beside Jimin, who was wearing a mask. While the former said, “Jungkook-ah, we’re coming soon,” the latter snatched his phone saying, “Let's not interrupt his live.” Jungkook, who was left confused by what just happened, prompted his bandmates not to come over, saying that he hadn't cleaned his house yet. Soon after this, the Korean singer informed his fans that he had to cut short his live because he was expecting his friends to come over. He said, “I have to turn off the live broadcast because they might show up. I think they met up and drank. I want to end it in a chill way tonight.”

The interaction between the trio was soon shared online, which left fans amused. One fan commented, “Kookie having no clue they are already there...Tae going on live to get his attention....Jimin telling him not to interrupt Kookie....an almost 7 second Vmin live....just a normal day for armies!” Another wrote, “Now open the door.” I can’t keep a straight face.” One more fan said, “He was so busy in his own world he didn't see the message so many armys were commenting open the door he saw it later.”

