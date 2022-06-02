BTS grab dinner with HER; ARMY spots Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson too. Watch

BTS recently had an eventful visit to the United States where they met President Joe Biden. After discussing issues such as anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion, and diversity with the POTUS, the K-pop group enjoyed an arcade day with American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known professionally as H.E.R. The group later grabbed dinner with the singer, and ARMY is convinced that singer Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson were also present at the outing. Also Read| BTS and Joe Biden pose with finger hearts during their meeting in White House, fans call them ‘Pride of South Korea’

J-Hope took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a few selfies from his visit to Washington DC. He also added a couple of videos from a dinner they had at RPM Italian, which H.E.R. reposted on her Instagram Stories. In the video, ARMY spotted Coldplay singer Chris Martin deep in a conversation with RM. Some eagle-eyed fans also managed a fleeting glance of Chris' girlfriend, actor Dakota Johnson, as J-Hope panned his camera.

ARMY soon took to Twitter to react to the incident and asked if a potential collaboration between BTS and Coldplay or H.E.R. is in the cards. One commented, "If it’s really Chris I’m so happy. Coldplay & BTS collab is the best gift. Two legendary groups, the genuine friendship." Another asked, "Are we getting a BTS x HER collab?"

BTS ARMY spots Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson.

ARMY also had hilarious reactions to the diverse itinerary that the band had during their US visit. One wrote, "Only BTS would be like....A.M. schedule: meet with POTUS. P.M. schedule: hang out with HER at Dave and Busters." Another commented, "BTS met President Biden, Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson, H.E.R in their 48 hours trip. Also played various sports & visited museum & park. If it was me I would have slept 48 hours straight."

Meanwhile, V has returned to South Korea earlier than his fellow bandmates to attend the screening of Kang Dongwon's film Broker. The band is also preparing for the release of their new album Proof on June 10.

