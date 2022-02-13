BTS hint of world tour in 2022 with 'blinks', Jin reacts to celebrating birthday on stage during Jingle Ball 2021. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video from last year as they prepared for the Jingle Ball 2021. The video was dropped on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel on Saturday.

As the video started, the members were seen getting ready for their rehearsal for Jingle Ball 2021. At first, they performed Dynamite (Holiday Remix) followed by Butter. After that, Jin was seen saying, "We just finished our concert yesterday. I wish we could have come (to the Jingle Ball) in better shape. But we're still grateful to be invited. We'll perform with a happy heart."

The members were next seen having their meals together. Simultaneously, they were seen going over the interview questions. The BTS members then headed to the red carpet. Here, RM translated a reporter's question to V asking him to blink thrice if the group will go on a world tour in 2022. V and Jimin were joined by the other members as they started blinking rapidly.

BTS then moved to the next location for their interview. As they were asked about the best song for the holidays, Jimin replied ‘Butter’. RM said, "Butter Holiday Remix and it's crazy." They later raised a toast with champagne. As they walked back, J-Hope said, "We did a toast with champagne and now I'm tipsy. I only had two sips and I'm drunk. Cheers!"

Ahead of their performance at Jingle Ball 2021, Jin was seen asking the camera person, "Is there going to be an audience?" After getting a reply from the camera crew, he said, "Then I think this will be a good, cheerful performance. I was working on my birthday without even our fans. It would have been a bit sad. Our fans being with us will be the best present for me."

As they proceeded towards the stage, Jin was seen asking RM, "Our schedule is officially over now. Could you give your thoughts?" RM said, "I'm really happy. We'll see you. See you later." V, who was walking behind them, said, "I want to do another concert."

As they left the venue after their performance, Jin told J-Hope, "It's not bad performing on my birthday. There's this feeling. There's a kick to it. It's good to work on your birthday. Being with our fans is the best."

After their performance, the members got together and cheered for themselves. Suga said, "It's been almost two years, right? Coming to Jingle Ball, that stage, that feeling!" J-Hope recalled that it didn't change at all, Jin added that even the size of the stage was the same and V remembered wearing white suits earlier.

Jungkook told Jin, "We celebrated your birthday on stage today." As they teased and joked with Jin, J-Hope added, "Meeting fans on birthdays is something else. I'm jealous." At the end of the video, V added, "Everyone, we had our first concert in two years, right? But that's not the end. What else do we have left? There's another concert in March. What should we do to prepare for our March concert? We need to practice. We're going to Korea to practice for our concert."

BTS members had travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles last year in November. After that, they took an 'extended period of rest', their first one since 2019. The members are scheduled to hold a concert in Seoul, South Korea, next month.

