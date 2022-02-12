BTS stars Suga and Jungkook's OST Stay Alive breaks multiple records, ARMY calls them 'legends of awesomeness'

Stay Alive, the original sound track for webtoon 7 Fates Chakho, produced by BTS member Suga with vocals by Jungkook, has broken several records. The track released on Friday on the webtoon's official YouTube channel. The track has been lauded by ARMY, the BTS fandom.

BTS' Stay Alive was partially released on February 4, along with episode four of the webtoon. This is the first time the webtoon used an OST as background music in global releases of all 10 languages. As per a statement by Hybe, Stay Alive is a pop ballad that has an energy that complements the storyline that portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world.

The title, Stay Alive, is a nod to the characters in the story as they try to survive in the vicious world. The lyrics explore an isolated boy's earnest heart and message to himself and friends who he meets.

As per Soompi, Stay Alive shot to the top of iTunes Top Songs charts in 51 different regions worldwide within three hours of its release. The song became the fastest song by a Korean soloist ever to reach the No 1 spot in 80 different regions within six hours. It also became No 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 regions across countries within 14 hours after its release.

Stay Alive clocked a new record as the fastest song by a Korean soloist to reach No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in eight of the biggest music markets across the globe--Japan, US, France, UK, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia.

Taking to the comments section of the song on YouTube, ARMY praised the track. A person wrote, "Jungkook's voice really is something else. He truly has no limits as a singer and Suga production is perfection in itself I really proud of them." "Jungkook's vocals heal the pain in the soul, this production and composition by Yoongi save lives, and this translation of Stay Alive embraces tight hearts through the hard days. Proud to be army," said a fan.

"There are like 20 vocalists in Jungkook. He is so versatile as a singer!" commented a person. "True fact: Jungkook vocal is a joke. His vocals so soft and healing," said another fan. "This song feels like a warm hug. And Jungkooks voice is really something else...While listening to my heart was beating fast and for 2 minutes it felt like I was in a different world," wrote a person. "My eyes suddenly turned moist... It's so so so good... His vocals are no joke... Jungkook and Suga truly did their best in bringing out this masterpiece..." according to another fan.

The webtoon, that released on January 15, features all the BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The characters have to fight the battle between humans and tigers. RM plays Do-Geon, Jin plays Hwan, Suga is Cein, and J-Hope plays Hosu in the webtoon. Jimin essays the role of Haru, V plays Jooan and Jungkook plays Zeha.

