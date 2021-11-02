BTS: J-Hope and V visit Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, fans thrilled to see their 'museum date'

BTS members J-Hope and V recently visited the Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea. Taking to Twitter, they gave fans a glimpse of their trip.

In the pictures, J-Hope and V shared glimpses of the art installations at the museum. A few fans identified a few art installations seen in the pictures posted by the duo. They spotted Rush Hour by George Segal, the rotunda of Museum 1 designed by Mario Botta, and Miniature Pagoda (Goryeo Dynasty), among others.

J-Hope and V also posed with Ron Mueck's Mask II. While V posed with his head hiding behind the installation, J-Hope recorded a video in which he first observed the installation before posing with it.

Fans, popularly known as the BTS ARMY, gushed over their pictures. “Taehyung and Hobi museum date they are so cute,” a fan wrote. “Taehyung and Hobi museum dates are my favourite,” added another. “I would love to go on a museum date with Hobi and Taehyung walking while holding hands, stopping together to look at stunning pieces of art, share random thoughts, then grab some pastries at the museum café, and finally go to the gift shop and surprise each other with gifts,” a fan said.

BTS members have always appreciated different kinds of art forms. Last year, as a part of their Map of the Soul: 7 album release, BTS organised a global public art project titled Connect, BTS. They roped in 22 contemporary artists to showcase their work in different parts of the world. Unfortunately, the project was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, BTS are preparing for their first in-person live concert amid the pandemic. Titled Permission to Dance On Stage, the live concert is set to take place later this month in Los Angeles over the course of four nights.