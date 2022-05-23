BTS: J-Hope reveals why 'sometimes' he hides a side of himself, says 'members and ARMY accept all of me'

Ahead of the release of BTS' upcoming anthology album, group member J-Hope said that he selected Her and Outro: Ego for Proof. Taking to Twitter, BTS' agency Big Hit Music shared a video in which J-Hope spoke about the times when he wore a mask to hide the side that he doesn't want to show people. The rapper also said that he has come to accept all of his sides as his identity. (Also Read | BTS' Suga speaks on group's 'musical spectrum', ARMY finds pics from 'new MV, teaser' in clip: 'Everyone is curious now')

In the video, J-Hope gave new glimpses of the members in a desert area. Apart from the earlier blue and grey outfits, the BTS members were also seen in white outfits. The clip also comprised J-Hope's mirror selfies, and pictures holding the hands of the members.

In the video, J-Hope said, "I included Her and Outro: Ego in this album, Proof. Her is essentially a love song, but some ARMY interpreted the lyrics as being more complex, about feeling the pressures of having to reshape who I am for Her. There can be many different interpretations, but there are times when I have to wear a mask to hide the sides of myself that I don't particularly want to show other people."

He also added, "And I sometimes hid because I didn't want to show that side of myself either. But they are all me. I came to accept all of my sides as parts of my identity, my ego, because the members and ARMY accept all of me. Who I am, just as I am, my ego is my Proof."

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Yes we accept all of you as you are Hobi..yesterday, today, tomorrow & forever, just be the way you want to be! I LOVE YOU." "Army loves & appreciates you for all you do & are #Proof_of_JHope #JHOPE I'm getting emotional.. beloved HER," tweeted a person.

"Hobi is so precious, yes Ego is so powerful #Proof_of_JHope is very Beautiful like Acceptance & the most unconditional Bond between Army + BTS (Him). Aaah same Babe same. I'm getting teary eyes #BTS_Proof is such an intimate journey," wrote another fan. A tweet read, "Jung Hoseok saying how Her can be a love song but also be interpreted as a complex song of hiding aspects of ourselves and him embracing all of these sides of himself as his ego to be his proof is so beautiful!"

"Your growth of realising how every good and downside of you is all you, inspired me a lot to feel better about myself in every persona I own. thank you for sharing with us your journey of finding yourself. I love you. and will always do," said a person. "My cute hope it's your freedom to show what you want to. a beautiful relationship will always have boundaries then only it can become beautiful. I'm so glad and proud that you accept and love all sides of yourself. ARMY will always love you. Thank you for choosing Her and Ego," said a fan.

BTS's album Proof will release on June 10 and will consist of three new songs--Yet To Come, Run BTS, and Born Singer. It will also consist of old songs such as Run, Fake Love, I Need You, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Moon, Fire, Persona, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter.

