BTS' Jimin includes nod to group in self designed merch, eagle eyed fans say ‘so creative and beautiful’

The first preview of BTS member Jimin's self-designed merch for ARMY was unveiled recently and it has a double nod to the group too. Taking to Twitter, HYBE shared a series of tweets unveiling Jimin's artist-made collection that includes a hoodie and earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BTS fandom is aware of Jimin's love for the number 13. In his merch collection, he has added the number in tiny details. The number has been engraved towards the end of the earrings and also added to the strings of the hoodie.

The number has much significance to him as his birthday is on October 13, 1995. Jimin has also tattoed the number on his wrist. Another importance of the number is the BTS members debuted on June 13, 2013.

Jimin has also been spotted wearing a jersey with the number 13. During one of the episodes of the Variety show, Run BTS, he was seen choosing the number 13.

Weverse shared a video as Jimin spoke about his products with BTS member Jungkook. Calling it a 'hidden secret', Jimin told Jungkook, "If you look at the drawstring it says 13 at the tip. It's my birthday. It's also our team's birthday. It's also the year our team was bor. The number 13 has a lot of meaning. It's the same as the lettering on my wrist." He also spoke about adding the number to the earrings. RM and Jin modelled for Jimin's products.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the details, ARMY shared tweets praising Jimin. A fan wrote on Twitter, "He put the little 13 on the earrings and the hoodie strings. OMG so cute." Another person said, "13, seven with you, you never walk alone, love the details on Jimin’s merch."

"The little 13 and red detail in Jimin’s earrings are just so creative and beautiful," a person wrote. "He already wore the earrings during Seokjin's show that day!" said another fan. A person tweeted, "The 13 has the same font as his tattoo, oh Jimin is so cool." "On the hoodie too. Oh he's perfect the attention to detail," said a fan.

Jimin's merch was unveiled in new video.

BTS added number 13 in his merch.

Fans spotted the details in his merch.

Jimin also spoke about his merch in new video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person also wrote, "Dear... I think the earring is the moon crescent moon and I'm just thinking about VMin song Friends. Jimin sing you are from the moon to Taehyung, and I guess the earring is Taehyung, and about 13, Jimin is born on 13 date.. that's mean the earring is got inspiration by VMin."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | BTS Crosswalk Concert behind-the-scenes: James Corden protects Suga from sun, Jimin has a question about their rehearsal

Currently, BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have taken an 'extended period of rest', their first since 2019. Recently they also debuted on Instagram and have been sharing posts giving their fans glimpses into their lives. The members also interact with fans on Weverse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON