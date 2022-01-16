BTS Crosswalk Concert behind-the-scenes: James Corden protects Suga from sun, Jimin has a question about their rehearsal

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video. The clip, which was released on Saturday on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, showed them rehearsing for their Crosswalk Concert on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

As the video started, BTS member RM got ready and said, "So this is the first time (in the show) since Black Swan." BTS performed Black Swan in January 2020 on The Late Late Show With James Corden. He added, "I hope we wrap this up well and do the concert soon."

In the clip, RM and J-Hope were seen having a good time as they laughed with James, who also hugged the BTS members. Next, James hugged Suga and was next seen trying to provide shade for him as he sat on a chair. He kept his hands in front of Suga's face who kept laughing while looking at him.

Later, James stood in front of Suga with his hands stretched out to give him some respite from the heat. Suga was seen laughing and shaking his head telling James that it's not required and he went back to keeping his hands in front of Suga's face.

BTS members were then seen looking at the dancers' demonstration and listening to the crew member explain their moves ahead of their rehearsal. A crew member was seen seemingly telling Jin and V, "Look like you're panicking when you come back in. Like you're trying to flee."

The members next went to the crosswalk for the rehearsal of their track Butter. As their track stopped, they cleared the area. V later said, "Clearing up is harder than the actual dance."

After that, Jimin asked a cameraperson, "But won't people know if we rehearse here?" He then burst out laughing at the dancers' demonstration ahead of the rehearsal. He also said, "They're really good."

Next, the members were seen practising for their song Permission to Dance. The video ended with the people at the signal cheering for the BTS members.

The video of BTS' crosswalk performance was released last month. Apart from this, the members also performed Butter at the studio and appeared on James' show for an interview. In November last week and December first week, BTS members had travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles.

