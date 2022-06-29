BTS: Jimin shares pic of '7' tattoo for first time, says he wanted to show it during performance. Here's why he couldn't

BTS member Jimin has for the first time shared a picture of his '7' friendship tattoo. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse recently, Jimin revealed that wanted to show the tattoo earlier during a performance. The singer added that since his hands 'are smaller, it wasn't visible' when he held the mic. (Also Read | BTS’ Jin goes shirtless as he flaunts his ‘7’ tattoo)

Jimin shared a post, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "It's been a while right? Have you been well? (For me) I'm doing well. You might've heard the news but we came to support the hosting of 2030 Busan World Expo. I'm glad to be together in the meaningful event and I think I'll be happy to see you guys in person on the date (once it's gets) scheduled."

He also added, "And you might already know from the photo but we all got friendship tattoos together. I wanted to show it to you while holding the mic but since my hands are smaller, it wasn't visible when I held the mic hehe... I'm uploading a photo (instead) with a sad heart. Have good dreams today."

Jimin dropped a close-up picture of himself as he posed for the camera. The member had his index finger on the side of his nose's bridge as he smiled slightly for the photo. He was also seen wearing earrings. Reacting to the post, BTS member J-Hope dropped several red heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote on Twitter, "GOSH his eyes, his lips, his hair, his golden skin, his cute finger and the little pretty seven tattoo. It's so beautiful.. even from the screen I can feel how fluffy and cosy he is." Another person said, "The doe-like eyes, the small smile, the way he placed the finger on his nose bridge and his pretty little 7 everything about Jimin is so endearing to me, I'm gonna cry he's the sweetest he's so precious my baby."

"JIMIN finally revealing his 7 tattoo, mentioning how his fingers are tiny & how he can't wait to see ARMYs again, this is enough strength & energy for me to keep going for months," said a person.

Earlier, eagle-eyed fans had noticed that Jimin got the tattoo on his index finger. So far RM, Jin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook have revealed that they got inked with the friendship tattoo. Suga is yet to reveal if he got the tattoo.

