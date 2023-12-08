BTS’ Jin crashes Jungkook's final live stream before enlistment with sincere advice; ‘Memorize ROK Army’s….’

BTS' Jungkook likely held his final live session before entering mandatory military service. The K-pop sensation, along with fellow band members RM, Jimin, and Taehyung, is preparing for an 18-month enlistment. The Standing Next to You singer engaged with fans on Weverse live, reminiscing about cherished moments and sharing heartfelt stories with the fandom. The session took a hilarious turn when the eldest member, Jin, crashed the session and also offered Jungkook some advice ahead of his impending enlistment.

Jungkook and Jin(Fan Cam X pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: BTS is unbeatable: GTA 6 trailer racks up millions but fails to dethrone Dynamite views; fans demand collaboration

BTS’ Jin offers words of encouragement to Jungkook during live stream

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Following the recent live session with all remaining BTS members, Jungkook casually connected with his fans on his Weverse account, engaging in conversation as he typically does since he chose to deactivate his Instagram. Amidst his heartfelt farewell, Jin made a surprise entrance with his iconic "Ke Ke Ke Ke Ke" move, playfully teasing the golden maknae. The Moon singer's infectious laughter throughout the session added a lighthearted touch, bringing joy to fans who were initially feeling overwhelmed by Jungkook's absence in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jin also shared a piece of advice to the golden maknae. The Epiphany singer who is now part of the "Elite class of warriors" in the military asked the youngest to remember and "memorize the ROK Army’s gymnastics during the exercise time.”

Shortly afterward, the comment section was flooded with ARMYs expressing their emotions through teary eyes. A fan wrote “JUNGKOOK LIVE AND SEOKJIN IS LAUGHING, PLEASE”, while others said “Jungkooka take these advice seriously”, “Jin showing his hyung power”, “That’s some advice from the senior”, “Jungkook will love doing exercise with his unit”, “Omo he will definitely show off his skills during the exercise”.

Jungkook reveals Cha Eun Woo gifted him a military watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the live session, the Seven singer shared that K-drama actor and '97 liner Cha Eun Woo presented him with a military watch as a thoughtful gesture before his enlistment. On the other hand, ASTRO's star known for his role in Good Day to be a Dog, excitedly announced his inaugural solo fan-con for 2024 titled just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON