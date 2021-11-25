BTS' Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V play beach volleyball, Taehyung says: 'Let's try to do it right just once'. Watch

BTS members Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V aka Taehyung feature playing beach volleyball in a new Bangtan Bomb video. Released on YouTube on Thursday, the video initially begins with Jin and V playing with each other. They were later joined by Jimin and J-Hope, who partnered with V and Jin respectively.

In the video, as they started playing, Jin told V, "Did you see that? I'm on another level, you know?" As they continued playing, V kept on dropping the ball and Jimin ran to fetch it as they laughed. V then said, "Let's try to do it right just for once."

After their third drop, Jimin told V, "I'll pass it (ball) to you, so you attack, okay? V at first said 'okay' and then continued, "But I don't know how to attack."

Jin told them, “Hey try harder so that we can at least try to hit back and forth twice.” The video ended with Jin and J-Hope defeating V and Jimin. The video is from earlier this year in June when the Butter concept photo version 4 was taken.

Recently, the BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who are in the US, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

During the show, RM asked James, "James, how about you? You been in some hot waters with ARMY. Are you alright?" James responded, "We did two jokes which I didn't think were in any way offensive to anybody." Speaking on his comments on BTS at the UN summit and the ARMY, fans of the group, he had said, “And we said this was where I think it was wrong, we said that your fans were 15-year-old girls.”

About James also added on the show, "It, of course, isn't true because I'm 43 years old and I consider myself one of the biggest BTS fans on planet earth. I've never been on that side of the ARMY before." James had said that a perosn told him they hoped he died, adding that he felt it was 'extreme in response to quite two harmless jokes'. As James explained more, RM smilingly said, "James it's okay, we appreciate your apology. Wanted to clear that up."

Recently BTS won three awards at the 2021 American Music Awards. They won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song and Favorite Pop Duo/Group.

