BTS' Jin releases special music video for Yours from Jirisan, fan says 'This is how heaven sounds like'

BTS member Jin sings the OST of Jirisan. The track was released on music platforms on Sunday and fans are in love with it. 
Published on Nov 08, 2021 07:31 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

BTS fans showered Jin with love after his solo track Yours, as part of the K-drama Jirisan, released on various music platforms on Sunday. The show, which airs on the channel tvN in South Korea, released a special music video of the song as well. 

Jirisan has premiered six episodes so far. The K-drama, starring Jun Ji-hyun and Joo Ji-hoon, revolves around mountain rangers who come across a mysterious incident in the Mount Jiri National Park and decide to get to the bottom of the case.

The music video of Yours features montages from the show. While the song has been sung by BTS member Jin, it has been written by Gaemi and JIDA. The track is composed by Gaemi, and arranged by Kim Se-jin and midnight. HYBE’s Slow Rabbit and Jung woo Young were also involved in the making of the song. 

 

Following the song's release, fans took to Twitter and said that they were proud of Jin. “It’s so beautiful his voice is so heavenly! It feels like a warm hug :( Seokjin you’re so amazing and we’re so proud of you! thank you for another beautiful masterpiece,” a fan tweeted. 

“This is how heaven sounds like. I'm crying just by listening to his song. I am always proud of you Kim Seokjin. This calls for OST of the year,” another fan tweeted. “Thank you Jin, you are huge for creating such an art where a piece of your soul is embedded and your unearthly vocals are able to heal and give harmony. Jin's voice is so clear and beautiful like trees swaying in the wind. I'm proud of you, our ballad king,” a third fan complimented. 

 

A BTS fan reacts to Jin's song Yours. 

 

Also read: BTS: J-Hope hurls abuses after Jimin scares him in an abandoned house on In The Soop, watch

Meanwhile, BTS has also teased that they are working on a potential new album as well. BTS members Jungkook, Suga and RM mentioned the new album in the recent episode of In The Soop. However, the K-pop group is yet to officially share details. 

 

