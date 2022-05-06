BTS: Jin responds to fan who asked about his injured finger, says 'can play rock, paper, scissors'

BTS eldest member Jin on Friday gave his fans an update on his injured finger. Jin had to undergo surgery on the finger in March. On Weverse, a fan asked Jin, "I'm curious about the condition of your hand." Jin replied, "I can play rock, paper scissors." A fan also asked Jin if it was possible on his part to post a selfie. He replied, "I kept looking to upload one every day but there's no (selca/selfie) that I clicked." (Also Read | BTS: Suga reveals Jungkook teases him with his rap part in That That, 'dances around' to the song)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan asked, "Jwan what are you doing these days." Jin responded, "Jwan has been busy these days (cutely) I dozed off at the scene (of work). But when I looked next to me, the kids/guys (the members) were also dozing off." When asked about a drink, Jin said, "Jwehope is not making me a beat."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement in March, BigHit Music had said Jin injured the index finger of his left hand while doing his "daily activities". "He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday," read the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statement also added, "He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health."

Jin's injury, followed by the surgery, happened between BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul and the Las Vegas concert. During his Grammy performance as well as Las Vegas concerts Jin was seen wearing casts covering a part of his hand.

Meanwhile, BTS fandom will be treated to the group's new album, titled Proof, next month. The logo trailer of their new album, which will have a mix of new and old songs, was released recently. The BTS album will be an anthology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, BigHit Music had said, “After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours."

“The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks - including three all-new tracks - that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS. We hope that you look forward to BTS’ anthology album Proof, and relive the history that BTS and ARMY made together so far, and will continue to make in the future to come," it also added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON