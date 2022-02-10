BTS: Jin, RM and V get playful on sets, interrupt each other's interviews with hilarious comments. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, V, and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video from last year when they performed at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The video was dropped on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel on Wednesday. It showed the members recording their dance performances to their tracks Butter and Dynamite for the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Titled BTS’s Chaotic Break Time, the video started with Jungkook giving an update about the members. "We just finished Dynamite and Butter. We're recording it but the song (Butter) hasn't been released yet. It hasn't hit me yet. Until it's really released we'll keep preparing and practising whenever we have time."

As Jungkook spoke, V stood behind him giving directions to Jin on what to say on camera. At first, Jin spoke about his appearance in the song, "It's not that I opened the performance fancy. I just stood up and walked. If that looked fancy all I could say is that my face was fancy." Jin then burst out laughing and said, "Our members are listening to this through the mic so it's a bit embarrassing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While talking, Jin kept on shifting his glances at the camera and V. He then showed a finger heart revealing that V asked him to do so. Speaking about V, Jin said, "He said to say something to the camera. He told me to say ‘Please look forward to it’." As V continued giving instructions on the mic set, Jin obediently repeated it in the camera, "He said he loves ARMY. He said he can't wait to hold a concert."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following this, RM became the next member to feature in the clip. As soon as he showed up, Jin and V joined him and they started interrupting each other's interviews. RM started with, "Hello. Welcome to the first day of our Butter promotion. I sincerely..." However, he was cut off by V saying, "You have nose hair."

As RM moved away, V said in the camera, "Hello ARMY, I'm Kin Taehyung." Here Jin said, "You have mouth hair." V walked away and Jin said, "Hello everyone. This is Jin." But V interrupted saying, "You have armpit hair." As he started talking facing the camera, RM came and said, "You have eye hair."

Smiling at the camera, RM said, "It's s nice to meet you guys." As V walked into the frame asking RM, "You got neck hair?", Jin told the group leader, "You look handsome today." Finally, Jin was able to say, "Hello. I'm Jin. What we're doing today is recording Butter. It's very awkward since no one's pushing their way in. Fighting!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next on V's target was Jungkook. As the youngest member said, "We'll continue to show you good performances" V pushed him out of the frame saying, "Outta my way." As the video ended, V said, "Everyone, please look forward to it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | BTS' Jimin reveals he wept after watching his crush Rachel McAdams's The Notebook for 7th time: 'I cried for a while'

Last year, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had to participate in a skit for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Butter released in May last year and clinched the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks. The song also broke several records including Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Music Video on YouTube, Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video on YouTube, Most-viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours by a K-pop group and Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON