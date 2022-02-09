BTS' Jimin reveals he wept after watching his crush Rachel McAdams's The Notebook for 7th time: 'I cried for a while'

A few days after getting discharged from the hospital post his appendicitis surgery and testing Covid-19 negative, BTS member Jimin spent his Tuesday night binge-watching movies. Taking to fan community forum Weverse, Jimin revealed that he cried after watching The Notebook for the seventh time.

BTS' Jimin shared a screenshot as he watched the 2004 romantic drama. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, the film features Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Earlier, Jimin had said that he has a crush on Rachel. On Wednesday, Jimin also said that he was watching the 2016 war thriller Allied for the third time. The film directed by Robert Zemeckis stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard.

Sharing a screenshot of a scene from The Notebook Jimin wrote, as translated by Twitter user @btstranslation7, "(Watching) The Notebook for the seventh time.. heh." After that in another post, he wrote, "I should watch another movie."

Commenting on his own post, Jimin continued, "There's this movie called Allied. It’s my third time watching this one. Starting. I might fall asleep while watching it though. I cried for a while, I’m gonna go sleep now." His last comment read, "I do feel a little bad for waking you all up at this hour (with the notif) but hehe this is fun! Sleep well." Jimin's last comment was at 7 am.

weverse 220209 @bts_twt



jimin: (watching) "the notebook" for the seventh time.. heh pic.twitter.com/PHbBYw7Pou — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) February 8, 2022

weverse 220209 @bts_twt



(commenting on his own post)

🐥: there's this movie called "allied"

it’s my third time watching this one

🐥: starting

🐥: i might fall asleep while watching it though https://t.co/1gQI3OtvX2 pic.twitter.com/TylIW5pim3 — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) February 8, 2022

weverse 220209 @bts_twt



(replying to his own post)



jimin: i cried for a while i’m gonna go sleep now

↳ jimin: i do feel a little bad for waking you all up at this hour (with the notif) but hehe this is fun! sleep well~



*t/n: it is 7am in korea https://t.co/I16SZw23Lz pic.twitter.com/eq7zvWcgnh — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) February 8, 2022

Jimin shared posts on Weverse.

Reacting to his posts, BTS fandom ARMY urged him to sleep as he needs rest. Many also cheered for him and lauded his movie choices, calling him a romantic.

A Twitter user wrote, "The Notebook and Allied--both romance drama movies set in the 1940s… seems like he likes these types of films." "He’s such a romantic I love him," tweeted another fan.

A fan also wrote, "Why is he up? He should be resting." "He'll probably sleep at 7 am you know how Jimin is lol," reacted another person. "Baby why are you not asleep yet??" asked a fan. "He needs sleep OMG," urged a person. "Haha no sleep baby," said another fan.

Reacting to Jimin's apology, a fan wrote, "Sleep well, Jiminie! I don’t think anyone would be upset to receive a notification from you, no matter what time it is. I’m glad he had a fun, relaxing night." "He’s apologising for waking ppl up but I swear this man hasn’t slept yet. Sending movie recommendations at 4 am??" said a person. "I love the Notebook and I love the man who's watching it for the 7th time," tweeted a fan.

Jimin underwent the surgery on January 31 and was discharged on February 5. BTS' agency Big Hit Music had on Weverse shared a statement informing ARMY about Jimin's health.

Also Read | BTS' Jimin shares first post after getting discharged from hospital post appendicitis surgery, testing Covid-19 negative

Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for a thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31. Jimin was the fourth member to be diagnosed with Covid-19. Earlier, BTS' members RM, Jin, and Suga had also contracted the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON