BTS' Jin wishes fans on Valentine's Day, Jungkook to appear on Suga's show

BTS member Jin who is serving in the military, has a special treat for his fans aka BTS Army on this Valentine's Day. A pre-recorded video of Jin just dropped online on fan community Weverse and it's making fans emotional. In the video, Kim Seok Jin extended warm wishes on the occasion and was seen with seven colourful macaroons, referring to seven members of BTS--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook. Also read: Jimin shares details about his upcoming album, teases a surprise; says Jin contacts them 'once in a while'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Jin looked dapper in a black suit. He sat with a plate full of macaroons and went on to write ‘I Love You’ on them with chocolate sauce. He said, “It’s February now and it’s Valentine’s Day, so which is why I have prepared these desserts here. Since there’s seven of us, I’ve prepared seven…and as ARMY is watching, I’m going to write ARMY-related macaroons.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the small clip, fans sent their love to Jin. Earlier, Jin who has been regularly sharing updates for fans, shared a heartfelt wish on the new year. Besides this, fans have another reason to be overjoyed as Jungkook will be appearing next on Suga's drinking show Suchwita.

BTS' agency Big Hit dropped a new teaser and confirmed Jungkook's guest appearance. In the teaser, Suga returns to the show and following Jungkook joins in. Jungkook will also be showcasing his vocal skills and sing Suga's track Daechwita. Suga also announced the news of his first solo tour under the name Agust D. He will be performing in the US, Asia, Korea and Japan.

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM has deleted over 100 posts from his personal Instagram account. While his sudden activity left fans worrying about his well-being, some also speculated if it's for an upcoming announcement of a new album.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While BTS member Jin is serving in the army, rest of the members are focusing on their solo careers. Others will be enlisting in the mandatory military service too in time. They are estimated to reunite as a group sometime around 2025.

Recently, BTS concert movie, BTS Yet To Come, released worldwide. It focuses on the first concert performance of Run BTS from the group’s latest album Proof. With an extra focus on Jin, it gives an immersive sneak peek into the BTS concert in Busan with never-seen-before visuals along with some up-close and personal snippets of the group members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON