Jimin shares details about his upcoming album, teases a surprise; says Jin contacts them 'once in a while'

BTS member Jimin surprised fans as he hosted a live session on Weverse speaking about his upcoming album and his tattoo. On Weverse, Jimin also talked about fellow BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook. Jimin also sang and grooved to several songs. (Also Read | Jimin dances to medley of old BTS songs, leaves fans nostalgic: 'I think we need more like this'. Watch)

Within a few moments after coming live, Jimin said, as quoted by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "The album I'm preparing for seems to be coming out in around March. I've prepared different kinds of things so I hope you look forward to it. Yeah, this is what I wanted to say first since you have waited a long time."

Talking about the variety web series Suchwita starring Suga, Jimin said, "I recently watched the Suchwita episode, with a Seventeen member. I wondered how it'll be for Suga to do a talk show (with other people). I'll try appearing when my album comes out."

A fan asked Jimin about showing his back tattoo. He replied, "Well it would be a little weird if I suddenly take off my clothes here wouldn't it? I believe there would be chances in the future too. Please wait until then." When a fan asked about his marriage, Jimin laughed and said, "I'm too busy to think about that right now."

A fan asked if Jin is doing well. Jimin said, "Since he now has some time to use the phone and contact us once in a while, we get to know how he is doing okay. He's kind of really cool. Jin hyung (brother) is not just your average guy. He's so cool." When a fan asked if he and V (Kim Taehyung) still fight a lot, the singer replied, "Not really, we don't fight these days. We used to fight when we were young."

Speaking about RM, Jimin said, "Somewhat Namjoonie hyung's songs make me want to ride a car. Yesterday I thought of riding a bicycle but it started raining." During the live session, Jimin played Euphoria and said, "This song is really so good. Everyone worked really hard." He also added, "Jungkook used to fly while performing Euphoria live in the concerts, I used to wonder how he's doing it (as it's scary). If you ask Hobi hyung (J-Hope) to do acting, Yoongi hyung does it too, they always do this that they suddenly put arms around (a member) while smiling."

Jimin also spoke about his songs Filter and Serendipity. He said, "Before Covid-19 happened, I really wanted to do the stage for Filter for you guys, I had prepared a lot for it. I really wanted to show it to you guys (like in a tour/concert)." Jimin played Filter and said, "I'm hearing it in such a long time. Wow, it's been a long time. (Hopefully) in the future, I get the chance to show it to you guys." He also played Vibe and sang along with it.

Teasing his fan, Jimin wrapped up his live saying, "I need to go today, there are people waiting for me. Maybe next time I'll be able to stay even longer. Anyway, something could even come out tomorrow, you never know, something could even come out tomorrow."

