BTS' Jungkook becomes most awarded soloist at MMA 2023, fans hail him as the ‘Main Pop Boy!’

2023 is proving to be ‘the year’ for BTS' Jungkook. The singing icon has garnered massive success with his songs and awards. And, it seems the trial does not stop as he became the most awarded soloist at the Melon Music Awards 2023.

The ‘Golden’ singer bagged 4 awards at the ceremony held at Yeongjong Island in Incheon City, South Korea on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Golden’ singer bagged 4 awards at the ceremony held at Yeongjong Island in Incheon City, South Korea on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The BTS member won the Best Male Solo, the Millions Top 10, the Top 10 (Bonsang) for albums achieving over one million streams within 24 hours of release and the Hot Trend Award.

Additionally, BTS won awards such as ‘Top 10 (Bonsang),’ and ‘Kakaobank Favourite Artist.’

The singer who is soon to enlist in the South Korean military, released several record-breaking tracks this year including ‘Seven (feat. Latto),’ ‘3D,’ and ‘Standing Next to You.’

Fans worldwide have been applauding the singer's success and celebrating his wins alongside him.

“JUNGKOOK bagged 4 awards at this year MMA. He’s the most awarded soloist at MMA 2023. Exactly main pop boy!” wrote a fan on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"that’s Ko"rea prides and main pop boy, beyond proud of him!!!🫶🏻

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK" added another.

“Jungkook has won 4/5 of his nominations at the 2023 MMA awards, the most for any soloist this year.💪✨👑🌟🎉😭🔥🥵” praised a fan.

"I'm so proud of you 🙌

Thank you for your hardwork🙏

Cheers for more wins at major award shows in major categories next year with Golden and future projects👀🤞

Since your solo debut it's clear that every year is yours😌💯"

His solo album ‘GOLDEN’ ranked 6th on Billboard's main album chart, Billboard 200. It's title track, ‘Standing Next to You,’ ranked at Number 50 on the ‘Hot 100’ leading to a total of four songs making it to the Hot 100.

Additionally, 18 awards have been won by the artists from HYBE, the label behind K-pop icons like BTS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}