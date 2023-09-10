BTS' Jungkook runs after being chased by crowd inside airport, almost trips; angry fans say 'this is not ok'

BTS member Jungkook recently returned to South Korea after wrapping up his overseas schedules. Owing to his popularity, several fans reached the airport terminal to catch a glimpse of the singer. However, the situation turned serious when Jungkook got mobbed by excited fans. This has left many people worried. Also read: BTS V reveals he shot Layover at Jungkook's house

Jungkook at airport

BTS' Jungkook at the airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several videos from the incident have emerged on social media. In one such video, a huge number of fans were seen waiting at the airport as Jungkook, in a black outfit, arrived with his security. As the crowd cheered for him, the youngest member of BTS bowed down multiple times to greet them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The moment he started walking towards the gate, the fans started chasing him. Another video showed Jungkook running while his security struggled to manage people. Amid this, the Seven singer almost tripped. Several people including paparazzi were seen in the crowd.

Internet reacts to Jungkook videos

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the footage, someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Hybe's management team needs to keep Jungkook's airport schedules hidden from media and public. What is this? He had to run because media and crowd went crazy! Do they not understand that he's a human like us? He might have jet lag too?” “No… This is not love. This is not ok. Jungkook was mobbed at the airport while returning from his overseas schedule. He tripped and almost fell. They just don’t f****ng care about his safety and personal space,” added another. “From this angle in the video, you can totally see the way the airport had both floors occupied by fans waiting for Jungkook… the whole airport got filled up with groups of fans in each corner,” tweeted another one.

About BTS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is currently on hiatus as members are now focusing on their solo careers. Jungkook made his solo debut with the single, Seven, which was released on July 14. The last member to mark his solo debut was Kim Taehyung who released his solo mini album, Layover.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.