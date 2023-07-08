Jungkook to be first K-pop solo artist to perform on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series, BTS fans can't wait

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, is all set to create another record. His new song Seven will release on July 14. On the same day, Jungkook will perform Seven on stage for the first time at this year’s Good Morning America (GMA) Summer Concert Series in New York. (Also Read | Jungkook winks in new clip, poses shirtless in Seven concept pics; BTS ARMY can't deal)

Jungkook will perform on GMA's series

BTS fans will see Jungkook perform on Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Good Morning America shared a poster about Jungkook's performance. The caption read, "JULY 14: Get ready, #BTSARMY! Jung Kook is kicking off our GMA Summer Concert series LIVE from Central Park on July 14! #JungKookOnGMA."

BTS fans react to Jungkook's performance

Reacting to the news, fans posted comments saying that they couldn't wait for his performance. A BTS ARMY wrote, "My boy truly deserves this breakthrough. I'm so proud of him. Hats off to our super talented Golden Maknae." A comment read, "Jungkook will be debut on GMA stage as a soloist." A Twitter user said, "Of course, the king is coming...sold out in 1 minute! That him! ...Jeon Jungkook's grand debut is coming."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Omg yaaaay leeeets gooo I'm so proud of you Jungkook I love you so much," tweeted another person. "This is gonna be so lit! I can't wait to see Jungkook killin' it!" said another fan. "I've been longing for this for so long seeing him performing on stage w/ his own songs. I can't wait on July 14th. I'm looking forward to it! And I'm so happy!! Jungkook's long-awaited solo activities will be full of energy," posted a person.

Who all will perform at the event

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other artists who will perform on stage for this year’s concert series in the weeks following Jungkook’s performance include Fitz and the Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Hozier, Tim McGraw, and Sam Hunt.

How Jungkook will make another record

Jungkook will perform at the first concert of the series this year in New York’s Central Park. He will be the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the event, and only the third K-pop act overall. Jungkook's performance will follow that of BTS (who performed at the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in 2019 and 2021) and aespa (who performed at the event in 2022).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON