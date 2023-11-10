BTS' Jungkook opens up about sensitive aspects and group’s comeback in Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe

BTS’ Jungkook is scripting K-pop history in Golden as his global musical domination soars with the newly rolled-out album. The youngest member of the seven-member boy group from South Korea recently went unfiltered with radio DJ and television presenter Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview. Zane's visit to Jungkook in Seoul, South Korea left him stunned by the country's centuries-old cultural richness, stunning beauty, and technological advancements on par with the West. Jungkook touched on various aspects of his early life, BTS’ struggles, his connection with ARMYs, and his album GOLDEN. BTS Jungkook(BIGHIT MUSIC)

Jungkook discusses his early life in Apple Music interview

Jungkook is winning hearts with his raw honesty. The interview started with the K-pop idol stating, “In the past, I was quiet and lacked confidence, but now, as I've been working since my debut until now, I've learned something about myself. I earned the description ‘golden’, looking at all those achievements, I have gained more confidence.”

Jungkook on being the youngest BTS member

The "Standing Next to You" singer considers himself privileged to be the youngest member and believes that even as he turns 30 or 40, he will remain unchanged. “I think there certainly was a special privilege for being the youngest, and I had a lot of help in ways that I may or may not know.”

How did BTS help Jungkook grow?

Jungkook credited his hyungs for making him stand where he is now. “And the members are such nice people. I think I took a lot of great things from them. I got so much help from all six of them; it allowed me to grow to where I am today.”

Jungkook on BTS’ reunion

Everyone, every fan, and music lovers are waiting for BTS to make their highly anticipated comeback in the year 2025. When asked about the same, Jungkook said he is looking forward to it. “Preparing as a solo artist and also working as a solo musician… there were times where I really missed BTS.”

"When I was in the green room or alone on stage, or even while having meals with the staff, the absence of their presence next to me became so apparent. We had spent so many years together that their absence left a noticeable void."

What Jungkook thinks about the ARMYs

“Well, there’s a saying in Korea, ‘You will follow your friends to Gangnam,’ but between BTS and ARMY, I don’t know who’s following who, there’s this very special bond and also a sense of depending on one another that I think is very special.”

BTS’ early days' challenges and struggles

Alongside crediting BTS’ The Most Beautiful Moment in Life era, Jungkook also described the early struggles of the septet. “Our first practice room was in the basement, and now there was a restaurant on the ground floor, and the aunt there took very good care of us. She sometimes grilled us meat, and at that time, we didn't get much pocket money anymore, so we only had one or three cups of ramen a day. It was a time that passed for a while, but I'm really thankful."