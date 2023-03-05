BTS' Jungkook reacts strongly to fans who followed him to gym: ‘That's not right, I’m a human too’

BTS member Jungkook recently expressed his displeasure with some fans who showed up outside his gym, in order to meet him. The K-pop idol, during his recent live session on Weverse, mentioned the incident in a rare turn of events and said he was drunk. He said he would have kept quiet if this happened in the past. Clearly, his privacy breach has left him hurt. Also read: BTS’ Jungkook grooves to Naatu Naatu during live, says RRR 'in cutest way'

During the live stream, Jungkook said, "I was about to go home but there were people outside (the gym). It wasn’t an official schedule so …that’s right. I am drunk. That’s why I am talking about things like this."

“I turn on a live when I think of ARMYs when I am at home or eating or working out, but when you come find me…that’s not right,” he added. He further went on, "When would I talk about things like this? If it was in the past I wouldn’t have been able to talk about things like this but it’s been a while since we debuted and we know so much about each other, I’m a human too."

This incident has left many disappointed with the fans' behaviour. Criticising such stalking activities, many also urged people to respect the privacy of the artists. One of them wrote on Twitter, “Jungkook openly speaking about how he was so surprised seeing some armys outside his gym when he was about to go home.. like do y'all understand how scary and creepy it is? Following tannies on their private schedules like this. Please listen to him. Is it so hard?”

“Don’t follow or crowd Jungkook when he’s not on any official schedule. People stalking and gathering at his gym and area when he didn’t share and clearly didn’t want it. Don't invade his privacy. He’s so kind, don’t take advantage of his caring and kind nature,” added another one. Someone also mentioned, “I’m so proud of Jungkook, he’s so brave for speaking up about the gym/sasaeng issue. But my heart also broke when he said these 4 words.”

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook is the youngest member of the group. He recently deleted his Instagram account. After deleting his Instagram account, Jungkook held a brief live session on the fan community platform. Explaining his decision, he told fans, "I have quit Instagram. It's not hacked :) I didn't use it so I just deleted it.. don't worry!!!"

