BTS’ Jungkook grooves to Naatu Naatu during live, says RRR 'in cutest way'; fans react to him listening to 'Indian song'

As the world grooves to the catchy RRR song Naatu Naatu, BTS' Jungkook too joins the Naatu Naatu bandwagon. Jungkook, who recently deactivated his Instagram account, went live on Weverse on Friday. With his latest live featuring him grooving to Naatu Naatu, the singer left BTS ARMY (BTS fans call themselves the ARMY) thrilled, with many taking to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement. While some social media users could not believe Jungkook was 'vibing to this song', others said he said RRR 'in the cutest way' during the live. Also read: BTS' Jungkook deletes his Instagram account, reveals why he did it

Reacting to the livestream, Indian fans of Jungkook said they could not believe that during his livestream, he would play RRR song Naatu Naatu, which has also been nominated for the upcoming Oscars. One fan was proud to see Jungkook grooving to Naatu Naatu during his live, and said 'we won at life', while sharing the clip. The person tweeted, "Jungkook listening to Naatu Naatu, an Indian song, and saying RRR in the cutest way. Ok, we won at life." One more tweeted, "Can't believe he's vibing to this song, oh my God." One more said, "Jungkook dancing to Naatu Naatu... might loop this everyday idk (I don't know)."

A clip of Jungkook grooving to Naatu Naatu was also shared by the RRR team on Instagram with the caption, “JUNGKOOK… It’s amazing to know that you loved Naatu Naatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.”

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR has become a worldwide phenomenon. The movie has already won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year in the best song category. The song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film won a best original song Oscar nomination earlier this year.

Naatu Naatu, which has been picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been a favourite at recent international award ceremonies, and will be up against heavyweights such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, whose songs are also nominated in the same Oscar category in this month's 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu has been nominated along with Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON