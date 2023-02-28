BTS' Jungkook deletes his Instagram account, reveals why he did it: 'I'm probably...'

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has deleted his Instagram account, jungkook.97. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse on Tuesday, Jungkook shared a series of posts announcing that he took the step. The singer also revealed why he deleted his Instagram account. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook addresses rumours of upcoming album, gets drunk while talking to fans online as V joins him)

As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, Jungkook wrote on Weverse, "I have quit Instagram. It's not hacked :) I didn't use it so I just deleted it.. don't worry!!!"

In another post, he wrote, "I just don't use it what can I do!!? I'll rather do Weverse lives once in a while." He also added, "I have deleted the app too and I'm probably not going to use it in the future too! I'm letting (you all) know in advance!!!"

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "JK (Jungkook) has a point though because he’s really not using it. I love his Weverse LIVE and I feel more connected to him. Today, he told us how he feels and what happened to Bam and that’s so lovely." A comment also read, “I’m sad, yes, but, I’m also happy for him because he’s a person that knows what he wants.”

Jungkook shared a series of posts announcing that he took the step.

The singer also revealed why he deleted his Instagram account.

"I mean I respect his decision and he is a grown man and it's his personal Instagram account he can do whatever he wants obviously. But still, it definitely makes me sad," tweeted a fan. "Feb 28 will always be remembered," read a tweet. "It's ok JK... if it makes you feel happy... go ahead... That is our priority..." said a person.

"Interesting, I assumed the point of them having the accounts was to make it easier to tag them in collabs, etc., and promote individually. I would've expected this right before he enlists, but not before the potential album drop," said another person. "And we all thought it was gonna be Jimin who deleted the app," wrote another fan. BTS members debuted on Instagram in December 2021.

After deleting his Instagram account, Jungkook held a brief live session on Weverse. He said, "I was at home feeling bored so turned the live on for a little bit. Oh, J-Hope is here. What! Jimin hyung is here too? Nice to see you our members." Talking about singer Jang Beom June, Jungkook said, "I like Jang Beom June's songs. I still like them."

Speaking about his pet dog, Jungkook said that Bam is at the training centre. He also said that Bam is sick and frequently visits the clinic as translated by @BTStranslation_. The BTS singer also said that his home feels a little empty since Bam wasn't there.

